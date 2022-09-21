VSP press release 22B1005538 Inmate at Southern State Correctional Center assaulting a correctional officer
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1005538
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Troop B-East Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Westminster
CONTACT#: 802 722 4600
DATE/TIME: 9-16-22
INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center, Springfield VT
VIOLATION: Assaulting a Correctional Officer
ACCUSED: Carl Jennette
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield VT
VICTIM: SSCC Correctional Officer Bruce Clark
AGE: 60
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9-16-2022, inmate Carl Jennette assaulted Correctional Officer Bruce Clark by punching him, knocking him to the ground, and kicking him. This incident occurred in the evening hours while staff was distributing prescribed medication to inmates. The victim received non-life threatening injuries.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11-1-22 8 AM
COURT: Windsor Criminal
LODGED - LOCATION: Custody continued at SSCC
BAIL: Not added for this offense
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – East
1330 Westminster Heights RD
Westminster VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
FAX – (802) 722-4690