VSP press release 22B1005538 Inmate at Southern State Correctional Center assaulting a correctional officer

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1005538

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                          

STATION: Troop B-East Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

 

DATE/TIME: 9-16-22

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center, Springfield VT

VIOLATION: Assaulting a Correctional Officer

 

ACCUSED: Carl Jennette                                               

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield VT

 

VICTIM: SSCC Correctional Officer Bruce Clark

AGE: 60

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 9-16-2022, inmate Carl Jennette assaulted Correctional Officer Bruce Clark by punching him, knocking him to the ground, and kicking him.  This incident occurred in the evening hours while staff was distributing prescribed medication to inmates.  The victim received non-life threatening injuries. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11-1-22 8 AM         

COURT: Windsor Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION: Custody continued at SSCC    

BAIL: Not added for this offense

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – East

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

FAX – (802) 722-4690

 

