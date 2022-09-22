Automation nth Opens West Coast Facility in Poway, California
Automation nth has announced the opening of a 37,000-square-foot facility designed to enhance its service offerings on the West Coast.
Automation nth - a leading provider of automation equipment and integration services - has announced the opening of a 37,000-square-foot facility designed to enhance its service offerings to biotechnology and medical device customers on the West Coast.
The facility in Poway, Calif., will allow Automation nth to partner with customers for onsite machine builds, factory acceptance testing, and other testing and compliance processes. The facility also will host networking and educational events, including an upcoming open house.
“We are excited to be able to better serve our West Coast customers in this new location,” said Jody Lallak, director of Global Sales Operations for Automation nth. “This new facility gives us the space for our customers to bring teams of stakeholders together for their testing and validation needs. With this local facility, our customers can bring in larger teams at a lower cost for testing and other requirements.”
The site features about 30,000 square feet of manufacturing and testing space, configurable to a customer’s specific needs. Another more than 7,000 square feet of space will serve as offices for the 10 employees currently located at the site. The address is 13955 Stowe Drive in the Poway Business Park.
The facility primarily targets the needs of the burgeoning biotechnology and medical device industries in the area, said Lallak, who recently moved to lead the operation in Poway. With the addition of this site, Automation nth hopes to engage on automation architecture with these companies early in the critical development phase to prevent costly rework downstream.
The expanded Poway site complements similar Automation nth facilities in greater Nashville, Tenn.
“We want to align with customers early in process development to ensure scalable operations,” Lallak said. “By starting before process steps are locked by regulatory submissions, we can prevent the arduous job of making process changes. We want to help our customers quickly advance from research and product development to full-scale automation and production with a solid strategy in place.”
The site also will allow Automation nth to host industry experts for professional education and networking events with speakers and round-table discussions about topics in automation and innovation.
For more information, visit https://www.automationnth.com/.
About Automation nth:
Automation nth’s mission is to enable their customers to be leaders in a global marketplace by providing world-class automated manufacturing systems and solutions. Automation nth helps manufacturers turn automation into a competitive advantage by partnering with them through every step of their automation journey. They serve clients globally from facilities located in Nashville, Tennessee and San Diego, California.
For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.automationnth.com/ or call 615-793-7704.
