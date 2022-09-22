Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,518 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,424 in the last 365 days.

Automation nth Opens West Coast Facility in Poway, California

Automation NTH Poway CA

Automation NTH - New Facility in Poway, CA

Automation nth has announced the opening of a 37,000-square-foot facility designed to enhance its service offerings on the West Coast.

We are excited to be able to better serve our West Coast customers in this new location.”
— Jody Lallak
LAVERGNE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automation nth - a leading provider of automation equipment and integration services - has announced the opening of a 37,000-square-foot facility designed to enhance its service offerings to biotechnology and medical device customers on the West Coast.

The facility in Poway, Calif., will allow Automation nth to partner with customers for onsite machine builds, factory acceptance testing, and other testing and compliance processes. The facility also will host networking and educational events, including an upcoming open house.

“We are excited to be able to better serve our West Coast customers in this new location,” said Jody Lallak, director of Global Sales Operations for Automation nth. “This new facility gives us the space for our customers to bring teams of stakeholders together for their testing and validation needs. With this local facility, our customers can bring in larger teams at a lower cost for testing and other requirements.”

The site features about 30,000 square feet of manufacturing and testing space, configurable to a customer’s specific needs. Another more than 7,000 square feet of space will serve as offices for the 10 employees currently located at the site. The address is 13955 Stowe Drive in the Poway Business Park.

The facility primarily targets the needs of the burgeoning biotechnology and medical device industries in the area, said Lallak, who recently moved to lead the operation in Poway. With the addition of this site, Automation nth hopes to engage on automation architecture with these companies early in the critical development phase to prevent costly rework downstream.

The expanded Poway site complements similar Automation nth facilities in greater Nashville, Tenn.

“We want to align with customers early in process development to ensure scalable operations,” Lallak said. “By starting before process steps are locked by regulatory submissions, we can prevent the arduous job of making process changes. We want to help our customers quickly advance from research and product development to full-scale automation and production with a solid strategy in place.”

The site also will allow Automation nth to host industry experts for professional education and networking events with speakers and round-table discussions about topics in automation and innovation.

For more information, visit https://www.automationnth.com/.

About Automation nth:
Automation nth’s mission is to enable their customers to be leaders in a global marketplace by providing world-class automated manufacturing systems and solutions. Automation nth helps manufacturers turn automation into a competitive advantage by partnering with them through every step of their automation journey. They serve clients globally from facilities located in Nashville, Tennessee and San Diego, California.

For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.automationnth.com/ or call 615-793-7704.

Greg Young
Automation nth
+1 615-793-7704
info@automationnth.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Automation nth Opens West Coast Facility in Poway, California

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.