Hunter Crown Announces Recruiting Services Re-Engagement

Fluence Corporation entrusts leading industry headhunter to grow business

Visionary companies like Fluence have solutions that will make a lasting impact on the water industry, and we are honored to support them on their growth journey.”
— Austin Meyermann, founder and president of Hunter Crown
FREDERICK, MD, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hunter Crown, LLC, an executive search and recruiting firm specializing in the water and wastewater industry, announces another service engagement with Fluence Corporation. As the industry faces unprecedented labor shortages and an aging workforce, Hunter Crown will help establish the company’s North American sales team, supporting Fluence on its innovative mission toward decentralized water and wastewater treatment solutions.

“Water is essential to nearly everything we do as humans,” said Austin Meyermann, founder and president of Hunter Crown. “The industry is at a critical moment, where suppliers and solutions providers are in dire need of an engaged and competent workforce to ensure communities around the globe continue having access to clean, safe water. Visionary companies like Fluence have solutions that will make a lasting impact on the water industry, and we are honored to support them on their growth journey.”

According to research by America’s Water Sector Workforce Initiative, 30 to 50 percent of the water industry’s workforce will be eligible for retirement within the next decade. Further, rapid advancement in treatment technologies in response to modern treatment challenges, such as extreme weather events and emerging contaminants, has created a knowledge gap at the practitioner level. The partnership between Hunter Crown and Fluence will help fill that void, adding multiple commercial and technical hires to ensure the company is equipped to provide water infrastructure support to communities and businesses most in need.

Current listings include Regional Sales Manager and National Sales Directors roles for Fluence’s municipal and industrial business units. Earlier this year, the firm successfully recruited Fluence CEO and Managing Director Tom Pokorsky to join the organization. Mr. Pokorsky is widely regarded as one of the most successful leaders in the water and wastewater equipment industry. His positive firsthand experience working with Hunter Crown led to this re-engagement.


About Hunter Crown
Hunter Crown, LLC (www.huntercrown.com) is a consultative, boutique executive search firm dedicated to placing top talent with world class companies in the water and wastewater industry. As a pure play industry expert, Hunter Crown provides both retained search services for C suite hires as well as contingency services for roles ranging from field service technicians to sales managers. Powered by an extensive 100,000+ person professional network and proprietary search process, Hunter Crown is dedicated to client success; successfully completing more than 400 searches to date.

Tori Andrews
BB Communications Group
+1 404-406-6607
