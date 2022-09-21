invenioLSI keeps the focus on Customer Relationship Quality across their Global Client Base

READING , UNITED KINGDOM , September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- invenioLSI in partnership with Deep-Insight has built a world-class customer experience program with the goal to grow their customer relationships by listening, understanding, and acting on their feedback. Deep-Insight specializes in B2B Customer Experience (CX) and has worked with invenioLSI for the past three years, using their Customer Relationship Quality (CRQTM) methodology to allow invenioLSI to get a holistic understanding of both the current health and the future trajectory of their customer partnerships.

invenioLSI has been accelerating its growth at a phenomenal pace. With one of their core values being ‘Customer Focus’ the company hopes to continue this growth and strengthen customer relationships to further fulfill this focus and deliver greater value for end users. By deploying customer feedback surveys across all global regions invenioLSI not only got a holistic view of their customer's perceptions but also was able to drill down by specific customers to create customized communication and action plans to address their customer’s unique needs.

invenioLSI is delighted that their customers continue to highlight that Customer Focus and Strength of Staff are areas in which they excel. For each customer, invenioLSI has also listened to areas for improvement and is making it their mission to deliver even better support and services in the coming months and for 2023.

"Supporting efforts to improve customer relationship quality is something I believe is an essential part of running a company. From listening to customers’ feedback, you discover your strengths as an organization and areas for improvement. Just as important as listening is also acting. Therefore, invenioLSI is dedicated to coming up with a unique action plan for each customer to address specific survey results." – Nader Tirandazi, CEO invenioLSI

"Deep-Insight has partnered with invenioLSI for over 3 years and in this time invenioLSI has shown real dedication to listening to their customers, building a culture of the customer throughout the organization, and evolving to meet changing customer needs. invenioLSI are not chasing a number when they ask their customers for feedback. They have continuously evolved their CX approach to widen who is included, both at a customer and individual level and they use this feedback to take action and drive business strategy." – Rose Murphy, COO Deep-Insight

About InvenioLSI

invenioLSI is the largest independent SAP solutions provider serving the Public Sector as well as offering specialist skills in the media and entertainment sector. We bring deep expertise combined with the advanced technologies to enable organizations to modernize so they can run at the speed of today’s business.

We know how to navigate the extraordinary complexities of international businesses and public sector organizations, working with stakeholders to drive change and create agile organizations of tomorrow using the technologies of today.

About Deep-Insight

Deep-Insight is a leading European B2B Customer Experience (CX) company founded in 2000 by a small team of ‘magicians’ with one goal: researching a way to read customers’ minds. Today, Deep-Insight supports customers all over the world with the skills, tools and methodologies to help you operate world-class CX and EX programs and transform your organization.