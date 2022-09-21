Illuvium & Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs NFT & Jersey Partnership Breaks New Ground for NRL Club
We always knew the partnership with the Bulldogs would be special, especially considering it's the 1st elite sporting partnership for us here at Illuvium”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Illuvium, a collectible NFT RPG game and auto-battler built on the Ethereum blockchain, closed the doors on its sale of the exclusive Illuvium x Bulldogs 2022 Jersey and Cosplay NFT on September 2nd.
In complete defiance of the bearish market sentiment that currently hangs over the crypto space, the crypto industry's first AAA quality game sold over 1000 of the highly collectible items, making it the most popular collaborative jersey released by the Bulldogs!
What happens when you take one of the most passionate, loyal fanbases in the NRL and match it up with one of the most anticipated triple-A NFT games in the industry? That's what both Illuvium and the NRL's Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs set out to discover upon releasing their exclusive Illuvium x Bulldogs 2022 Official Jersey and Cosplay NFT.
With the sale window now slammed shut, it's clear that the project was a complete success. So much so that the Bulldogs have claimed the Illuvium-themed jersey is the most popular collaborative jersey released by the NRL club, with sales exceeding 1000 and spread across over 30 countries worldwide.
Commenting on the partnership, Illuvium co-founder Kieran Warwick believes the campaign's success lies solely with the rabid followings both brands enjoy.
"We always knew the partnership with the Bulldogs would be special, especially considering it's the 1st elite sporting partnership for us here at Illuvium," commented Kieran. "We also knew that the respective followings of both brands would see a lot of buzz generated for this offering, and needless to say, we were not disappointed. For it to be up there with the most popular collaborations the Bulldogs have done means a lot to us."
While NFTs are a buzzword at the moment, Illuvium wanted to take things a bit further and provide the Bulldogs fanbase with something tangible to go along with their NFT. This is why the team at Sydney-based Illuvium was so excited to offer the official jersey worn by the Bulldogs in their Round 25 clash.
Bulldogs CEO Aaron Warburton commented, "Bulldogs' supporters are among the most passionate in the game. However, like any business looking to grow, we're focused on attracting new audience segments. We know how good our product is, and we need to work harder at exposing it to more people."
"I'm delighted that Kieran Warwick and Illuvium share our vision of growth. We now have new fans in over 30 countries around the world."
The jersey featured ILV obelisks and armour and was worn for the game against the Sea Eagles on September 2nd.
About Illuvium
Illuvium is an open-world exploration, monster collector, and auto battler game built on the Ethereum Blockchain, releasing on PC and Mac in 2022. Play-to-earn in an AAA sci-fi adventure and conquer the wilderness to help your crash-landed Ranger flourish
Race across crystal labyrinths, toxic deserts, and windswept mountain summits. Quest to uncover the cause of the cataclysm that shattered Illuvium. Hunt and capture Illuvials, powerful creatures who rule the land. Train and fuse your Illuvials into powerful evolutions. Build your ultimate Illuvial team to take into battles and tournaments in PvE and PvP Arenas. As you discover the capabilities of the Illuvials you collect, use your creativity to build unique synergies to outsmart your opponents. Hit a winning streak as you best other hunters to become the strongest Ranger on this planet.
Illuvium's collectible NFTs are interoperable across the entire Illuvium universe. The decentralized NFT collection offers players user-maintained custody never before possible in mainstream gaming.
