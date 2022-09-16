AAA NFT Game Illuvium Set To Unleash Auto Battler at Inaugural Australian Crypto Con
Illuvium is set to make its presence felt at the Australian Crypto Convention, as the industry’s leading AAA game announces sponsorship of the landmark event.
Illuvium, a collectible NFT RPG game, and auto-battler, is poised to make its presence felt at the first Australian Crypto Convention, as the crypto industry's leading AAA quality game announces it will take its place among the sponsors of the two-day landmark event.
— Co-Founder Kieran Warwick
Hot on the heels of selling out 20,000 land plots during a record-breaking 72-hour launch event, making it one of the most successful NFT sales of all time, Illuvium is set to rock the Australian Gold Coast when it unleashes its highly anticipated auto battler game on those in attendance.
Illuvium, a pioneering AAA collectible NFT RPG game and auto-battler, today announced its plans to attend the first-ever Australian Crypto Convention, taking place on the weekend of 17th-18th of September at the Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre.
Commenting ahead of the event, co-founder of Illuvium Kieran Warwick saw the upcoming convention as “unmissable,” with the AAA gaming company based out of Sydney, New South Wales.
“When it was announced that the first-ever Australian Crypto Convention was set to take place, there was no way that Illuvium would ever miss being involved. With over 1 million Australians now owning cryptocurrencies, the time has never been better for an event of this magnitude, and the team here at Illuvium can’t wait to be part of it.”
Not content to just be a part of proceedings, Illuvium plans to offer attendees the chance to get their hands on their much-anticipated auto battler game. Although still in the beta phase, those in attendance will have the opportunity to test their abilities and build a team to survive the onslaught of endless waves of increasingly powerful Illuvials!
The Illuvium team will be on-hand at the event to chat with fans and answer any questions you may have, while co-founder Kieran Warwick is scheduled to take part in the Future of Web 3 Gaming panel, and also present a 25 minute keynote speech.
With the crypto convention taking place in the centre of Broadbeach, surrounded by nightlife, restaurants and golden beaches, why not attend the Illuvium after-party?
Working in partnership with leading cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, Illuvium is set to offer attendees the chance to unwind and enjoy some of the best DJs that Australia has to offer, including a headline set by Sydney house producers and DJs Set Mo, and special guests Dick Dollar.
About Illuvium
Illuvium is an open-world exploration, monster collector, and auto battler game built on the Ethereum Blockchain, releasing on PC and Mac in 2022. Play-to-earn in an AAA sci-fi adventure and conquer the wilderness to help your crash-landed Ranger flourish
Race across crystal labyrinths, toxic deserts, and windswept mountain summits. Quest to uncover the cause of the cataclysm that shattered Illuvium. Hunt and capture Illuvials, powerful creatures who rule the land. Train and fuse your Illuvials into powerful evolutions. Build your ultimate Illuvial team to take into battles and tournaments in PvE and PvP Arenas. As you discover the capabilities of the Illuvials you collect, use your creativity to build unique synergies to outsmart your opponents. Hit a winning streak as you best other hunters to become the strongest Ranger on this planet.
Illuvium's collectible NFTs are interoperable across the entire Illuvium universe. The decentralized NFT collection offers players user-maintained custody never before possible in mainstream gaming.
Website: https://www.illuvium.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/illuviumio
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/illuvium
