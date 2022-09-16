Sydney DJs Set Mo Headline Illuvium & Coinbase co-sponsored after-party at Inaugural Australian Crypto Con
The Illuvium after-party, co-sponsored by Coinbase, is the place to be as Australia’s favourite DJ duo, Set Mo, provide the soundtrack to the Saturday night.
On the weekend of September 17th-18th, Illuvium, an open-world exploration, monster collector, and autobattler game built on the Ethereum Blockchain, is set to rock the first Australian Crypto Convention, as the crypto industry's leading AAA quality game announced it will take its place among the sponsors of the two-day landmark event.
As day one of the conference draws to a close, the official Illuvium after-party, co-sponsored by Coinbase, will be the place to be as Australia’s favourite DJ duo, Set Mo, provide the soundtrack to the Saturday evening.
Illuvium, a pioneering AAA collectible NFT RPG game and auto-battler, today announced the final details of its much-anticipated after-party set to take place at the first-ever Australian Crypto Convention.
Event attendees will be able to check out the Illuvium booth at the crypto convention, taking place on the weekend of 17th-18th of September at the Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre, then party long into the night at the official Illuvium after-party on the Saturday.
The Coinbase co-sponsored event will be held at The Island in Broadbeach QLD from 8pm until 1am.
A party isn’t an Illuvium party without the opportunity to sneak some gaming in, and party attendees will get the chance to test their skills on the highly anticipated Illuvium auto battler and earn those bragging rights!
Headlining the night will be one of Australia’s signature dance acts, Set Mo.
Boasting over 150 million plays on streaming services and a trademark addition to festival line-ups and club billings around the country, Set Mo is one of Australia’s most consistent and successful modern-day dance music acts.
Brand collaborations with the likes of Armani, Dior, Ksubi & Acne, and music collaborations including names such as The Presets, Golden Features & Odesza’s ‘Bronson’, Woodes, and many more have established Set Mo as a staple in Australia’s festival scene, and the most sought after sunset-slot acts in the country.
Co-founder of the AAA gaming company based out of Sydney, New South Wales, Kieran Warwick was already super excited about attending the inaugural Australian Crypto Conference and believes the Illuvium after-party will be the proverbial cherry on top.
“The event itself is a real indication of how much the crypto scene has grown here in Australia, and having an after-party co-sponsored by Coinbase, a trailblazer in the industry, and headlined by Set Mo, who boast multiple platinum and gold singles, and 100 million streams is simply amazing.”
The Illuvium team, including Kieran, will be on-hand at both the crypto event and the after-party to chat and answer any questions you may have.
With the crypto convention taking place in the centre of Broadbeach, surrounded by nightlife, restaurants and golden beaches, there really is no reason not to attend the Illuvium after-party.
About Illuvium
Illuvium is an open-world exploration, monster collector, and auto battler game built on the Ethereum Blockchain, releasing on PC and Mac in 2022. Play-to-earn in an AAA sci-fi adventure and conquer the wilderness to help your crash-landed Ranger flourish
Race across crystal labyrinths, toxic deserts, and windswept mountain summits. Quest to uncover the cause of the cataclysm that shattered Illuvium. Hunt and capture Illuvials, powerful creatures who rule the land. Train and fuse your Illuvials into powerful evolutions. Build your ultimate Illuvial team to take into battles and tournaments in PvE and PvP Arenas. As you discover the capabilities of the Illuvials you collect, use your creativity to build unique synergies to outsmart your opponents. Hit a winning streak as you best other hunters to become the strongest Ranger on this planet.
Illuvium's collectible NFTs are interoperable across the entire Illuvium universe. The decentralized NFT collection offers players user-maintained custody never before possible in mainstream gaming.
