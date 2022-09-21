September 24th is Mary Elizabeth Smith Day in Milwaukee
Milwaukee, Wisconsin Centenarian Mary Elizabeth Smith Celebrates Another Birthday. Now 101 Years Young!
The Mayor of the City of Milwaukee honored her with her own day. The Governor of Wisconsin and The President of The United States, Joe Biden also wished her well on her last milestone.”MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mary Elizabeth Smith turns 101 years young on September 24th, 2022 and her family is inviting everyone to keep this phenomenal woman in your prayers and wish her a Happy 101st Birthday. In 2021 The Mayor of the City of Milwaukee honored her with her own day. The Governor of Wisconsin, Tony Evers, Senator Tammy Baldwin, Congress Woman Gwen Moore, and The President of The United States, Joe Biden also wished her well on her last milestone. Now turning 101, Mary Elizabeth Smith looks forward to celebrating another year of life.
— Kajuan Kennedy | Granddaughter
Mary Elizabeth Smith (affectionately known as “Mother Smith”) was born on September 24, 1921, in West Enterprise Mississippi (approximately 80 miles from Jackson Mississippi). She is the eldest of five siblings. She met Hyman Smith, an aspiring preacher, on May 1, 1943. The two had a whirlwind romance and were married two years later on May 7, 1945. Their union culminated in the blessing of nine children: Gloria, Keith Ronald, Melvin Paul, twins Kenneth and Karen, Shirley, LaMonte, Sharon, and Mark Anthony. Her husband’s preaching and popularity took them all over the country and she always remained steadfast to him and their children. Her marriage to the Reverend Hyman Smith was a 58-year love affair filled with Christianity, devotion to God, adventure, laughter, and good family times until his passing in May 2003.
Mary Elizabeth is on a square. She moreover is 33rd in the Eastern Star and has remained a member for some 50 years. While Mary Elizabeth has always prided herself on being a dedicated homemaker, her faith compelled her to be an active member and anchor in St. Johns United Church since 1981. She is a Mother in the church and an ardent member of the Women’s Auxiliary. Even to this day, she quotes verbatim, her favorite scripture, the 23rd psalm of the Book of Psalms. Truly, the Lord has been her shepherd all these many years.
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, Mary Elizabeth will reach another remarkable milestone. 101 years of faith in the almighty God, commitment to her husband, devotion to her family, community, and unspeakable joy despite life’s hardships.
Mary Smith's family will be celebrating their beloved family matriarch’s 101st Birthday with two events. A private celebration will be held at her home of 37 years on Saturday, September 24th. The day will be commemorated with many of her favorite things: red roses, gospel music, and butter cake. Additionally, those who would like to commemorate her life and contributions are invited to attend church service at St. Johns United Church on October 2nd at 10 am. More details will be posted on her Facebook page (marysmith1921).
Kajuan Kennedy | Granddaughter
N/A
+1 510-289-0788
kajuankennedy@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook