15FIFTEEN Media Group Becoming The Las Vegas Go-To Creative Hub For Entertainment Industry Executives
Two California natives create a multi-media studio in Las Vegas, NV to service elite entertainment industry creatives
We have different projects that we are in the works of, Albums, EPs, a 15fifteen Podcast, 15fifteen merchandising, and as well as opening up a creative academy”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Competing with the Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, and Houston creative markets, this creative duo is creating a market in Las Vegas. 15FIFTEEN Media Group owned by David Bennett and Dakise Boyd is becoming a staple company in the music industry. Located near the infamous Vegas strip on Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas, 15FIFTEEN Media Group is a multi-media studio started by two California entrepreneurs. The media group is trusted by notable industry labels, creatives, and executives that travel from all over the United States to work with the studio. Founders David Bennett and Dakise Boyd are in discussions for working on hip-hop and R&B projects that will take place in 2023. Currently, the studio is open to all independent and signed creatives alike.
Music Industry leaders trust founder and sound engineer, David Bennett to assist in sound production. His experience in production, composing, writing, artist development, publishing, and more has made him sought after. Bennett has a portfolio that includes working with TeeFli, Mann, Netway the Label, Eastside Gypsee, COMPTON MUSA, etc. Co-Founder, Dakise Boyd Co-Founder, Dakise Boyd who has done work with LA Lakers, Footlocker, Nipsey Hussle Foundation, VP A&R Ericka J Coulter of Warner Music, Elliot Wilson, + more oversees the visual creative aspect and as well as sound engineering, composing, artist development and more of 15FIFTEEN Media Group. The 1500 sqft studio boasts an audio recording lab, photography/ videography studio, and multi-media media room which is reserved for podcasts, voiceovers, and other media uses. Services provided by the studio include music recording, audio engineering, graphic/web design, as well as videography & photography.
Studio owners have expanded the company over the last two years. Bennett states, “We have different projects that we are in the works of, Albums, EPs, a 15fifteen Podcast, 15fifteen merchandising, and as well as opening up a creative academy.” The music division that hosts a recording studio is also home to the company’s label overseen by David Bennett. The founders are also in the pre-production stage of a podcast set to air in 2023 with no tentative date to announce. 15FIFTEEN Media Group has recently expanded into physical products (https://15fifteenmedia.com/shop) in a strategy to build awareness and support.
The company is focused on local partnerships to enhance its brand name in the greater Las Vegas area. Top strategic partners T. Edwards productions and Always Dreaming Co. Partnerships will be held as a top priority as the studio has plans to open a self-named creative academy. While details are minimal about the academy, the goal is to become the industry’s most trusted creative hub for all those in the entertainment industry.
About 15FIFTEEN Media Group
15FIFTEEN Media Group is an American entertainment company specializing in music recording, sound engineering, publishing, distribution, management, as well as creative arts. Co-Founded by David Bennett of Compton, CA, and Da’Kise Boyd, of Pasadena, CA, who were both inspired by past experiences involving music & arts.
David Bennett has always explored entrepreneurship by owning a barbershop and being in the field for 10+ years, which untimely lead him to open a music studio in 2018, where he then started music publishing and sound engineering. Da’Kise shares the same entrepreneurship route by opening up a creative art company and music group in 2013, which led him to join forces with Dave to fully push music publishing and engineering.
