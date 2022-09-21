“North Fulton Business Radio” airs 500th episode
John Ray, owner of North Fulton Business RadioX®, announced that he recently aired the 500th episode of his popular business podcast, “North Fulton Business Radio.” Joined by Business RadioX® Managing Partner Stone Payton, Ray took the opportunity to highlight the value of podcasts in the business arena. Interviewing a financial advisor and a profitability coach in a roundtable discussion on the show, Ray demonstrated the grass roots networking and partnering that develop from this unique, popular broadcasting format.
The show can be found on the Business RadioX® site or on any of the major podcast apps.
“I wanted to do something really special for the five hundredth podcast, and this was the best way I could think to demonstrate the value of Business RadioX®, and to show other business owners how to take their own enterprises to the next level, whatever that may be,” Ray said.
While networking has long proven to be an effective growth catalyst for any business, a post-COVID-19 professional landscape demands strong, effective tools of entrepreneurs. Ray’s “North Fulton Business Radio” podcasts are enjoying increased popularity, as business owners and C-Suite leaders and entrepreneurs understand the critical need for information, relationships, and partnerships to survive and thrive.
Podcasts have steadily increased in popularity since 2008, with more than one-third of the country’s population tuning in. 2022 statistics show about 120 million podcast listeners in the U.S. alone, about 384 million listeners worldwide.
Bill McDermott, host of “ProfitSense,” looked to North Fulton Business RadioX® to develop and produce his podcast. “As a professional services advisor myself, the way it started and the way that it has turned out has really been interesting and incredibly beneficial.”
“The North Fulton Business RadioX® show that I do has become the linchpin of my marketing plan. The reason for this is that the show builds relationships. Those relationships, for me, have become clients. When I look at my ROI of the cumulative effect of that business, you know, it's hugely rewarding.”
“Family Business Radio” host Anthony Chen, another North Fulton business owner who looked to Business RadioX® to develop his podcast, said, “Being a financial guy, I wouldn't keep doing it if it wasn't working.”
“While this episode was certainly a landmark for this show, we now have the one thousandth episode in our sights now,” Ray added. To that end, North Fulton County area entrepreneurs and executives are encouraged to listen, and to get in touch with John if they would like to be featured as a guest on “North Fulton Business Radio.” There is no cost or obligation to participate as a guest. Business owners are also encouraged to contact John to explore the value of producing their own podcasts with North Fulton Business RadioX®.
About Business RadioX®
North Fulton Business Radio operates as a member of the Business RadioX® national network of studio partners serving as the “Voice of Business” in their local markets. This voice helps local business leaders get the word out about the important work they’re doing to serve their market, their community, and their profession, ultimately through development of their own business podcasts. John Ray is the Owner of the North Fulton studio of Business RadioX®. He is also the host of “North Fulton Business Radio” and “Alpharetta Tech Talk,” two house shows which feature a wide range of business leaders in the region.
John Ray
North Fulton Business RadioX®
jray@businessradiox.com