Forbes: “Software Development Migration: How to Change Your Team in the Middle of a Project,” by Intetics CEO

The new Forbes article by Boris Kontsevoi, President and CEO of Intetics Inc., a global software engineering and data processing company.NAPLES, FLORIDA, U.S., September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software development is an integral part of pretty much any modern project out there. Despite this, few companies understand how to set up an efficient team to achieve their goals. Issues with software development are not at all infrequent, including:
– Low cost-efficiency.
– Lack of qualified personnel.
– Communication problems.
– Management issues.
– Budget complications.
These are just a few reasons that might push one to make drastic changes to the operating approach to software development. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to fix those, ranging from bringing specialists into an in-house team to fix local processes to outsourcing projects entirely to professional teams that have their routine nailed down. No matter what type of development team one’s switching to, migrating from one model to another requires special care.
In-House
Building or filling up gaps in an in-house team requires a lot of time and effort and a very good HR department. One has to understand what kind of needs they should address within projects at any given time and what sort of specialists can do it. This involves the knowledge of tech stack, third-party tools, the relationships within the established team, the willingness to train new employees and so on. An in-house team may allow more control over the development process than outsourcing does (however, this might not always be the case).
Outsourcing
Outsourcing is a good remedy for talent shortages and budget constraints. One should start with identifying the existing team’s weaknesses, securing intellectual property and maintaining mature software processes. During this survey, it’s crucial to keep in mind that the biggest contributing factors to success are efficient communication and thorough documentation.
The easiest and quickest way to solve all development problems may be to find a company that is willing to do that. There is a surprising amount of those on the market today, and this niche continues to grow.
Hiring an offshore development team is basically like renting an entire operational department. Everything is already taken care of: the hiring process, the communication flow and the tool set choices. All one must do is formulate their needs as clearly as possible and watch them work their magic. Development outsourcing has become the choice of many small companies, and even those who can afford to keep their own in-house team.
People appreciate the flexibility of outsourcing and true engineering help. Offshore development teams are often more affordable than in-house teams. One can find the best developers in the world, no matter where they are located. To save costs without compromising on quality, it is very common to hire Eastern European or Latin American software developers. Their salary is going to be about two times less than that of U.S. developers. Turning to an offshore development team is a viable solution for at least one more reason: faster delivery. Furthermore, it’s easier to move resources around, and the hiring process is much faster.
Switching Teams
If one’s experiencing issues, like the inability to keep deadlines and dropping work efficiency, this is a clear sign to introduce some change. There’s no need for a knee-jerk leap from in-house to offshore development if it’s something minor. It’s enough to hold a couple of meetings, talk to employees and ask for their opinions. And formulate a plan.
If one decides to enhance in-house development with the help of an offshore company, it’s better to catch the right moment. No one wants to hand over a half-baked project to a new team, especially if the root of issues is the lack of documentation and internal communication.
The full article is available by the link.
