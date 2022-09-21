Diane Wang, Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHGATE honored by World Biz Magazine with “Top 100 Innovation Leader” Award
To be highlighted within the Top 10 is a testament to the critical role of DHgate in enabling global B2B e-commerce and powering the success of micro, small, and medium enterprises."
World Biz Magazine has announced winners of the ‘TOP 100 INNOVATION LEADERS OF 2022 AWARD”, highlighting Diane Wang, the founder, chairperson, and CEO at DHGate Group. In recognition of Diane's advancement of innovation in cross-border ecommerce and digital trade, World Biz Magazine recently awarded her 9th place on its global Top 100 Innovation Leaders of 2022.
Mike Walters, Editor in Chief of World Biz Magazine commented: “We are pleased to announce Diane Wang as a recipient of the Award. To be highlighted within the Top 10 of the 100 winners is a testament to the critical role of DHgate in enabling global B2B e-commerce and powering the success of micro, small, and medium enterprises from all areas of the globe.”
World Biz Magazine is the leading global C-Suite business journal with a readership spanning 32 countries, WBM focuses on leadership, innovation, investment, and social responsibility.
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Award celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. Every year over 40,000 leaders are shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners are selected.
Diane Wang was also interviewed in World Biz Magazine. Read the Interview here.
Diane Wang is also featured on the cover of World Biz Magazine's recent September 2022 issue.
Diane is the founder, chairperson, and CEO at DHGATE Group, which boasts DHgate.com, the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, and one-stop social commerce Software as a Service (SaaS) platform MyyShop.
Diane founded DHgate.com in 2004, which takes a stand for fair world trade, and upholds diversity and creativity by connecting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from every corner of the world with high-quality products. As of December 31st, 2021, DHgate.com served more than 46 million registered buyers from 223 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.4 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 37 million live listings on the platform annually.
She served as the youngest senior executive at Microsoft China and the only female with a high position at Cisco, before starting Joyo.com, China’s first B2C online trading platform in the 1990s. Joyo.com was acquired by Amazon in 2004.
Diane is passionate about driving the digital inclusion agenda for MSMEs and women, collaborating with international associations and agencies. She is Co-Chair of Business 20 (B20) Indonesia’s Women in Business Council, member of APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), Chair of APEC Women Leadership Summit, Co-Chair of the Joint Working Group on Inclusive Economy at BRICS Women's Business Alliance (WBA), influencer member of International Association of Women, , member of High-level Advisory Council of World Internet Conference, and Chair of 50 Cross-border E-Commerce Leaders in China, to name just a few.
