Fuse Cash Rebrands as Volt App
With the new branding comes added features and benefits for its user baseISRAEL, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voltage Finance’s consumer-facing wallet whose aim is to provide users with a blockchain-powered alternative to traditional payments apps like Venmo has re-branded to the Volt App bolstering added features and benefits.
Voltage Finance, a non-custodial all-in-one platform that gives anyone access to a powerful suite of DeFi tools will be taking ownership of the app. This new transition of ownership is a big step in the direction of bringing DeFi to more mobile users and enabling a seamless user experience.
The Volt app is designed to be a mainstream platform, allowing users to easily set up their account and navigate the app by addressing the complexities seen on DeFi applications such as providing easy fiat on-ramps, a Web3 custodial wallet(not your keys, not your crypto) and no gas fee swapping (leverages Voltage pools).
In addition to that, it will now be possible for users to send crypto directly to their phone contacts. The update also includes a new cloud backup recovery feature that allows users to access their lost data in case of any mishaps. The company is planning to integrate more features and functionalities too, such as staking and a new liquidity providing feature called Zap.
Tomas Chaia, Head of Product at Voltage Finance shared his excitement. "We have been working relentlessly to bring our vision of DeFi to life – onboarding the next generation of mobile users into our ecosystem in the most seamless way. With the launch of the Volt App, we are excited to finally be able to show our community the progress we have made in achieving our goal. We can’t wait to see all the benefit these new features provide our valued customers."
Tobias Bauer, Principal of Blockchain Founders Fund, a company that backs Voltage Finance also expressed his support, “We are happy to be supporting Voltage’s vision of DeFi adoption. It is clear that they understand the importance of innovation and their commitment to building their platform is a testament to this vision. We look forward to seeing more milestones from this company.”
About Voltage Finance
Voltage Finance aims to empower users with a suite of tools made to connect them to all the capabilities that DeFi brings to the world. Its suite comes via a one-stop-shop application in a uniquely streamlined experience.
About Fuse
Fuse is a platform featuring a fast and low-cost, Ethereum-compatible blockchain, a robust plug-and-play mobile-centric crypto payments infrastructure for creating token-based applications and a rapidly growing ecosystem of payments, decentralized finance and NFT projects.
Tomas Chaia
Fuse
tomas@fuse.io