Australian marketing expert hits Amazon #1 bestseller list with Level-Up
Level-Up recently hit #1 on Amazon across multiple categories, including Global Marketing.
Helping businesses forge a long-term marketing strategy to drive customer acquisition, Level-Up: Your Strategy to Sustainable Marketing-Driven Growth by Australia-based author and businesswoman Raine Gaisford has topped the Amazon bestseller list.
The book recently hit #1 on Amazon across multiple categories, including Global Marketing, thanks to its clear, actionable, no-nonsense approach which demystifies marketing and empowers businesses to unlock transformative growth.
In the same week, Level-Up was named Book Excellence Award Winner for Sales and Marketing – selected from thousands of entries from around the world for its high-quality writing, design and market appeal.
From small businesses to multinationals, Level-Up offers the essential tools for understanding marketing, mastering customer acquisition and developing a powerful strategy for long-term success.
Author, Raine Gaisford, is a successful Australian marketer, entrepreneur and founder of experience design and marketing agency, LimeHub.
In Level-Up: Your Strategy to Sustainable Marketing-Driven Growth, readers discover:
● A Step-by-Step 12-Month Plan For Transforming The Way They Do Marketing
● A Comprehensive Guide To Effectively Allocating Their Marketing Budget
● The Secrets Behind Why Some Marketing Strategies Succeed While Others Fail
● A Clear Understanding Of Where Marketing Sits Within An Organisation
● Powerful Methods For Overcoming Some Of The Biggest Challenges Facing Every Small Business
● And So Much More…
Level-Up is guaranteed to change the way readers perceive, implement and invest in marketing – so they can escape the cycle of ineffective investments and start generating long-term, profitable results.
"This book is just brilliant if you want to really be strategic with your marketing… Raine provides the framework and a workbook, so you can plan and document your journey to greatness." - Jules Brooke, Founder, She's the Boss.
