Submit Release
News Search

There were 879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,976 in the last 365 days.

Australian marketing expert hits Amazon #1 bestseller list with Level-Up

Level Up: Your Strategy to Sustainable Marketing-Driven Growth

LimeHub Founder, Raine Gaisford, authors game-changing book

Raine Gaisford

LimeHub Founder, Raine Gaisford, authors game-changing book

Level-Up recently hit #1 on Amazon across multiple categories, including Global Marketing.

This book is just brilliant if you want to really be strategic with your marketing… Raine provides the framework and a workbook, so you can plan and document your journey to greatness.”
— Jules Brooke, Founder, She's the Boss.
AUSTRALIA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helping businesses forge a long-term marketing strategy to drive customer acquisition, Level-Up: Your Strategy to Sustainable Marketing-Driven Growth by Australia-based author and businesswoman Raine Gaisford has topped the Amazon bestseller list.

The book recently hit #1 on Amazon across multiple categories, including Global Marketing, thanks to its clear, actionable, no-nonsense approach which demystifies marketing and empowers businesses to unlock transformative growth.

In the same week, Level-Up was named Book Excellence Award Winner for Sales and Marketing – selected from thousands of entries from around the world for its high-quality writing, design and market appeal.

From small businesses to multinationals, Level-Up offers the essential tools for understanding marketing, mastering customer acquisition and developing a powerful strategy for long-term success.

Author, Raine Gaisford, is a successful Australian marketer, entrepreneur and founder of experience design and marketing agency, LimeHub.

In Level-Up: Your Strategy to Sustainable Marketing-Driven Growth, readers discover:

● A Step-by-Step 12-Month Plan For Transforming The Way They Do Marketing
● A Comprehensive Guide To Effectively Allocating Their Marketing Budget
● The Secrets Behind Why Some Marketing Strategies Succeed While Others Fail
● A Clear Understanding Of Where Marketing Sits Within An Organisation
● Powerful Methods For Overcoming Some Of The Biggest Challenges Facing Every Small Business
● And So Much More…

Level-Up is guaranteed to change the way readers perceive, implement and invest in marketing – so they can escape the cycle of ineffective investments and start generating long-term, profitable results.

"This book is just brilliant if you want to really be strategic with your marketing… Raine provides the framework and a workbook, so you can plan and document your journey to greatness." - Jules Brooke, Founder, She's the Boss.

Raine Gaisford
LimeHub
+61488701105 ext.
email us here

You just read:

Australian marketing expert hits Amazon #1 bestseller list with Level-Up

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.