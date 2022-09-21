BeWell Recovery of Southern CA Awarded on Newsweek’s “America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers” List 2 Years in a Row

Dr. Ted Bender, CEO of BeWell Network

BeWell Recovery is included in Newsweek’s “America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers”, for 2022, now two years in a row, having made the list in 2021.

BeWell Network is dedicated to the improvement and care of human life, and we are honored to be a part of this esteemed list for the second year in a row.” — Dr. Ted Bender, CEO of BeWell Network

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- BeWell Recovery, part of the BeWell Network family of Drug and Alcohol Detox and Addiction Treatment Centers, has once again been included in Newsweek’s “America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers”, ranked number 41, for 2022 — now two years in a row, having made the list in 2021. The America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2022 list highlights the nation’s top facilities based on quality of service, reputation and accreditation relative to in-state competition. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), were included in the survey. The rankings feature the top 330 inpatient/residential and long-term addiction treatment centers.“To be recognized two years in a row is a humbling testament to our team’s exceptional patient care,” said BeWell Network’s CEO, Dr. Ted Bender. “BeWell Network is dedicated to the improvement and care of human life, and we are honored to be a part of this esteemed list for the second year in a row."Newsweek’s The America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2022 list evaluation process was comprised of three steps:1. Recommendations From Peers: Thousands of medical experts (therapists, counselors, medical doctors, administration & staff working in addiction treatment facilities) were invited to an online peer-to-peer survey.2. Quality Score: Participants were also asked to rank the quality dimensions which influence the quality of rehabilitation facilities.3. Accreditation Score: The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) provides data for addiction treatment centers. Specifically, SAMSHA lists accreditations relevant to addiction treatment centers.With personalized treatment programs in Los Angeles, Sherman Oaks, California, BeWell Recovery provides trauma-focused mental health and addiction recovery by delivering a personalized approach to treatment across all levels of care. Using a holistic path to wellness, our team strives to help our patients to regain a life worth living filled with meaning, purpose and a sense of true self.The BeWell Network team acknowledges a thank you to Newsweek's Global Editor in Chief, Nancy Cooper, for including BeWell Recovery.For more information on BeWell Recovery or the BeWell Network family of Drug and Alcohol Detox and Addiction Treatment Centers, visit bewellrecovery.com and bewellnetwork.com

BeWell Network Program: Modern Cognitive Studies On Alcohol and Drugs