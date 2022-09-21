OOm Has Made The Finalist For Marketing Excellence Awards 2022 In Two Categories
A digital agency, OOm, has been shortlisted in 2 categories for Marketing Excellence Awards Singapore 2022. Read this to learn more about their new milestone.
Beyond symbolising our success as an agency, these nominations serve as a reminder that our methodologies are achieving the desired outcomes.”SINGAPORE, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning digital agency, OOm, further demonstrates its skill-set in providing digital marketing services by being shortlisted in two categories for Marketing Interactive’s Marketing Excellence Awards Singapore 2022. This recognition places them among the top performers in the industry of digital marketing.
— Wyvan Xu, the COO and Co-Founder of OOm
• Excellence in eCommerce Marketing
• Excellence in Search Marketing
OOm has continued to deliver results-driven digital marketing services to its customers, continuing to build upon its notable track record over the past few years.
The two shortlisted submissions of OOm focus on driving more traffic to increase conversions, customer engagement, and strengthening the online presence of Motherswork and Harvey Norman (Pertama Merchandising).
Ian Cheow, OOm's CEO and co-founder, was overjoyed to learn about the digital marketing agency's most recent success.
‘Being shortlisted in the above two categories displays our expertise and commitment in the digital world. As digitalisation is ever-evolving, helping our clients stay abreast and thrive in this landscape is where our passion truly lies,’ said Ian Cheow.
This year marks the eleventh annual edition of the Marketing Excellence Awards for Singapore hosted by Marketing Interactive. They initiated this awarding ceremony programme to recognise the efforts and high level of excellence that chief marketing officers (CMOs) across Singapore have done in producing creative, innovative, and effective work and campaigns for their clients.
The COO and co-founder of OOm, Wyvan Xu, also shared his delight at the latest recognition that the digital marketing agency has received.
‘We’re glad to know that both our clients and us can reap the fruits of labour. Beyond symbolising our success as an agency, these nominations serve as a reminder that our methodologies are achieving the desired outcomes. And in turn, our clients celebrate their victories with us’, stated Wyvan Xu.
Marketing Interactive invited an independent panel of 30 marketers to serve as the judging panel to ensure an objective assessment of 42 categories. The judges have been given a couple of months to assess the submissions for the Marketing Excellence Awards Singapore 2022.
The head of marketing for Ferrero Asia Pacific, Juliana Saputera, who was on the jury, commented, ‘It goes without saying that the past year has been really tough. But I’ve seen that creativity has continued to thrive even under times of adversity and tight restrictions. There has been a lot of innovative work taking place across the categories, and it’s great to be able to recognise those who are making a real impact through the awards.’
𝗔𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗨𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗱
Besides being shortlisted in the said two categories, OOm has received a couple of recognitions from various reputable entities in 2022:
• Lead Generation Agency of the Year – Gold and Local Hero (Double Wins)
• Search Marketing Agency of the Year – Silver and Local Hero (Double Wins)
• Independent Agency of the Year – Silver
• Performance Marketing Agency of the Year – Bronze
• Digital Agency of the Year – Local Hero
• One of the Best Web Designers from Singapore's Finest
• Clutch’s Top B2B Service Providers for Sustained & Fast Growth for 2022
At Marketing Excellence Awards Singapore 2021, OOm has bagged two awards: Excellence in Performance Marketing and Excellence in Search Marketing.
𝗚𝗮𝗹𝗮 𝗗𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗻𝗿𝘀
This year saw a good amount of entries and some fantastic campaign executions and outcomes, according to Amanda Hao, head of marketing at Edrington SEAPAC. ‘We wish all the brands and agencies the best, and cannot wait for the reveal of the final award winner,’ added Amanda Hao.
Marketing Interactive’s Marketing Excellence Awards Singapore 2022 winners for Gold, Silver and Bronze trophies, including the most coveted title, 'Marketer Of The Year', will be announced in a gala dinner ceremony at Shangri-la Hotel, Singapore, on Wednesday, 2nd of November 2022.
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗢𝗢𝗺
Since its founding in 2006, OOm has become the leading digital marketing agency in Singapore and has received numerous awards given by well-known entities. Along with the accomplishments listed above, OOm also reached the milestone of being recognised as a 2022 Premier Google Partner, ranking it among the top 3% of Google's Singapore partners and qualifying it as a pre-approved Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) vendor for services related to digital marketing and e-commerce development.
The offices and teams of extremely skilled marketers, including copywriters, graphic designers, website developers, and more, are entirely responsible for all the successes that OOm has been able to achieve. All of them enable OOm to become an award-winning digital marketing agency and develop a global perspective on the industry.
Business owners can rely on OOm's years of experience and competence in digital marketing fields like search engine marketing (SEM), search engine optimisation (SEO), social media marketing, and e-commerce marketing.
