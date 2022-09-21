OOm Has Made The Finalist For Marketing Excellence Awards 2022 In Two Categories

In two categories for Marketing Interactive's Marketing Excellence Awards Singapore 2022, the award-winning digital agency OOm has been selected as a finalist.

Beyond symbolising our success as an agency, these nominations serve as a reminder that our methodologies are achieving the desired outcomes.” — Wyvan Xu, the COO and Co-Founder of OOm