PRESS RELEASE: 36 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Samoa

SAMOA, September 20 - (GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT – 21 September, 2022); From September 04th to the 11th, 36 new positive cases were registered with the Ministry of Health taking the cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases (community/border) to 15,925. Of this number, 15,746 are community cases, and 179 are border cases.

There are 3 cases currently in managed isolation at Moto’otua Hospital and none at the ICU.

The Ministry of Health continued to implore the public to remain vigilant and adhere to public health advice by continuing to wear facial masks, complying with social distancing, stay home if one feels unwell, and maintaining good personal hygiene at all times.

This seven-day rolling average report includes trends of positive cases since March 17th of this year, when the first community case was confirmed. It also provides current rates of our national COVID-19 vaccination.

The full report from the Ministry of Health is attached herewith for the information of the public.

—END—

____________________________________________________________________________________

PEPA O FA’AMATALAGA: E to’a 36 i latou fou ua lipotia le pesia ai i le KOVITI-19 i totonu o Samoa

(OFISA SO’OUPU – 21 Setema, 2022); Ua lipotia mai e le Matāgaluega o le Soifua Mālōlōina, e to’a 36 i latou fou ua pesia ai i le siama o le KOVITI-19, e tusa ai ma fa’amaumauga mai i le Aso 04 e agai atu ile aso 11 o Setema, 2022. Ma ua si’itia ai le aofa’i o e ua a’afia (community & border) i le fa’ama’i i le 15,925. Mai i lea fuainumera, e 15,746 i latou ua fa’amaonia le pesia ai mai le mamalu lautele o le autnu’u (community transmission) ma le to’a 179 oi latou na faimalaga mai i totonu o Samoa ua a’afia i le fa’amai (border cases).

Ua fa’amauina mai e le Matagaluega o le Soifua Maloloina, e to’a 3 o lo’o fa’ataotolia mo le taimi nei i le Maota Gasegase i Moto’otua.

E tumau pea fautuaga mo le atunu’u atoa ina ia tausisia pea fautuaga mai le Soifua Maloloina e tu’uina atu i taimi uma.

O lenei lipoti o loo tu’ufa’atasia ma au’ili’ili ai fa’amaumauga o le fa’amai mai lava i le aso 17 o Mati, 2022 ina ua fa’amaonia ai le pepesi atu ai i tua ile mamalu lautele o le atunu’u. Ua fa’amauina fo’i fa’amaumauga mo tui puipui ua mae’a fa’atinoina mo le mamalu o le atunuu.

Silasila i le lipoti ua tapena e le Matagaluega ua tuuina atu mo nisi fa’amatalaga.

—-MAEA—