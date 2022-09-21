Pahrump Fall Festival Parade to Close Portion of Highway 160 in Nye County September 24

PAHRUMP, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close a portion of State Route 160 from Dandelion Street to Boothill Drive on Saturday, September 24th for the annual Fall Festival Parade. Please note Highway 160 will be closed between Betty Ave and Calvada Boulevard starting at 8 a.m. Through traffic will be detoured.

The Nye County Sherriff’s Department will provide traffic control support. The parade is expected to attract 100 participants, including marching bands, horses, and fire trucks. The event is organized by the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce. For more information, CLICK HERE.

NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511.