DaVinci International Film Festival Next-Levels with host AMC Theatres AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles, Sept 24th & 25th

Premier boutique awards platform celebrating independent cinema worldwide DIFF is coming to AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles. Indie film lovers can hardly wait.

— Chadwick Pelletier, Founder & CEO
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its mission to celebrate and showcase the best of independent cinema and screenwriting from around the world, DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF), has put incredible effort into finding the right venue home. Now, in exciting news, in its return to live events, the festival has announced its new host for DIFF, AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles — LA’s premier entertainment complex. DIFF ’22 will take place September 24th & 25th. Highlights include an all-new Digital Hollywood program, showcasing the first ever NFT Sci-Fi Series, an international panel to discuss Canadian filmmaking, and the U.S. debut of Destination Angels: A Jack Kerouac Centennial.

“After hosting our festival online for the past two years due to COVID, we are excited for what is shaping up to be a banner year for DaVinci,” remarked Chadwick Pelletier, Founder & CEO at DIFF. “AMC The Grove 14 is the perfect home for DIFF and the type of location we had always envisioned for the festival. We are looking forward to long and incredible relationship with AMC at The Grove.”

Through an extensive and inclusive programming strategy both at AMC The Grove 14 and around the country, AMC Theatres has demonstrated a strong commitment to the independent film community. AMC The Grove 14, one of AMC’s flagship locations, delivers a top-notch theatrical experience. With its 5th Edition in sight, DIFF continues to elevate its programming, with 2022 lining up to be its biggest and far-reaching year yet. Other sponsors for DIFF ’22 include Los Angeles Magazine, Final Draft, Short Stories Hotel, and William F. White International.

Seating is limited, and tickets are on sale now at https://davincifilmfestival.com/tickets-badges

For more information be sure to visit https://davincifilmfestival.com.

Rachel Evans
DaVinci International Film Festival
rachel@davincifilmfestival.com

