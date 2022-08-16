DaVinci International Film Festival and William F. White International to Join Forces for All-New "Film Canada" Event
DIFF '22 in partnership with William F. White International will feature a special panel event covering the ins and outs of film production in Canada.
This is an exciting opportunity for us [DIFF] to shine a very important light on Canadian filmmaking and the creative synergy between US and Canada.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada is one of the top countries in the world for film and television production. This year’s DaVinci International Film Festival will feature a special event presented by industry leader, William F. White International, to discuss the particulars of film and TV production in Canada — from indie to studio projects.
— Leimomi Coloretti, Vice Chair DIFF
In just a few short years, DaVinci International Film Festival has become one of the “go to” festivals for indie filmmakers. With each year becoming even more impressive, the festival has a solid reputation for not disappointing. In that spirit, the team at DIFF recently announced this year’s event, held September 24 & 25 at The Grove in Los Angeles, will feature a special panel focused on Canadian film production. The all-new Film Canada event will invite industry professionals from Vancouver and Toronto to participate in a moderated discussion about 'Hollywood North' — incentives, locations, myths, and more. Panelist will include film producers and representatives from the Directors Guild of Canada, Emerging Filmmakers, and the VP of sustainability for maritime provinces. The international panel event is made possible by William F. White International, Canada’s leader in rental inventory for film and television productions.
“This is an exciting opportunity for us [DIFF] to shine a very important light on Canadian filmmaking and the creative synergy between US and Canada,” commented a spokesperson from the festival. “This is the first step in partnering with an international market to educate and inspire — the panel and Q&A will cover a lot of ground for big and small productions in Canada.”
DIFF’s hybrid live-online 5th Edition will be hosted at AMC Theaters at The Grove in Los Angeles, California, September 24 & 25th, 2022. Pre-Sale All-Access Badges are available now with limited seating! davincifilmfestival.com/tickets
About William F. White International
William F. White International Inc.(WFW) rents motion picture equipment and studio properties to producers of all forms of content. For more than 50 years, WFW, a Sunbelt Rentals company, has equipped Canada’a film and television industry with the most extensive and technologically advanced rental inventory in the country. As Canada’s only national equipment provider, WFW is proud to support productions of all kinds, from tentpole studio feature films to experimental proof-of-concept web shorts and everything in between. The company gladly accepts the responsibility of helping talent at every stage in their development in effort to support the fabric of the entertainment industry from coast to coast.
About DaVinci International Film Festival
DaVinci International Film Festival is produced by 501(c)3 non-profit DaVinci Film Foundation Inc., as a premier boutique awards platform celebrating independent cinema from around the world with its Vitruvian Selections and Leo Awards. The festival hosts four signature programs, including its award-winning screenwriting series, Storyline, presented by Final Draft®.
Founded in 2017, DIFF is a TOP BEST REVIEWED film festival, honoring filmmakers in narrative, documentary, animation, and screenwriting categories. Learn more at davincifilmfestival.com/tickets
