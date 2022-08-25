DaVinci International Film Festival Introduces “Destination Angels: A Jack Kerouac Centennial” in Its US Debut
Beat Generation poet, cultural icon, and American hero Jack Kerouac is the subject of a multimedia event at DaVinci Intl Film Festival, September 25th 2022.
We are all looking forward to ‘Destination Angels', which is precisely the type of project we [DIFF] love to embrace.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF) has a well earned reputation as a top industry platform to celebrate the year’s best in independent film and screenwriting, network with fellow Creatives, and enjoy thoughtful, unique programming. With DIFF 2022 around the corner, this year is set to break even more new and exciting ground. One highlight recently announced is the US debut of the award-winning documentary, “Destination Angels: A Jack Kerouac Centennial”. Beat Generation poet Jack Kerouac’s 100th birthday is brought in with passion and style in an evening program of live music, poetry and film. DIFF attendees can experience “Destination Angels” for the first time, since winning the French Riviera Film Fest’s Best Documentary award at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.
— Holly Pelletier, DIFF Executive Director
DIFF’s 5th Edition will be held September 24th & 25th, 2022 at The Grove in Los Angeles. The excitement surrounding the event is high and rising.
“We are all looking forward to ‘Destination Angels', which is precisely the type of project we [DIFF] love to embrace,” commented Executive Director, Holly Pelletier. “This is a one night only event not to miss. Whether you’ve been heavily influenced by Kerouac and the Beat Generation, or you simply love a great documentary and live music, you’ll want a seat — and they go fast.”
“Destination Angels: A Jack Kerouac Centennial” has been described as a “birthday gift-turned-biopic-turned-rock concert,” set on a “rollicking road trip that follows a hazy treasure map left behind by Kerouac himself”. The dream team behind the film include two time Grammy-nominated producer Dru “Falconry” DeCaro, 60x award-winning director Daniel Lir, recording artist FENCES, and actor Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead).
Seating is limited. Pre-Sale All-Access DIFF Badges are available now at: davincifilmfestival.com/tickets.
For more information about DIFF events be sure to visit davincifilmfestival.com.
About DaVinci International Film Festival
DaVinci International Film Festival is produced by 501(c)3 non-profit DaVinci Film Foundation Inc., as a premier boutique awards platform celebrating independent cinema from around the world with its prestigious Vitruvian and Leo Awards. The festival governs four signature programs, including its award-winning screenwriting competition series, Storyline presented by Final Draft®.
Founded in 2017, DIFF is a TOP BEST REVIEWED film festival, honouring filmmakers in narrative, documentary, animation, and screenwriting categories. Learn more at davincifilmfestival.com.
