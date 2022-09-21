Free Wheelchair Mission Sending 1,176 Wheelchairs to Ukraine
EINPresswire.com/ -- Free Wheelchair Mission, a humanitarian nonprofit based in Irvine, California, has partnered with Invacare Europe to provide 1,176 Invacare Action 1R wheelchairs to Ukraine. A total of four containers of wheelchairs are being shipped from the factory in India and are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.
Free Wheelchair Mission has had a long-term relationship with Invacare Europe, and since their Action 1R wheelchairs are already compliant with European Union standards, they were a natural fit to source the wheelchairs for distribution into Ukraine.
“We are grateful for this opportunity to serve those with disabilities in Ukraine and hope these wheelchairs can provide hope amidst very difficult circumstances,” said Free Wheelchair Mission CEO Nuka Solomon. “We will continue to pray for the people of Ukraine, especially those in need of mobility.”
With the ongoing war continuing to cause devastation throughout Ukraine, people living with disabilities are often the most vulnerable. Wheelchairs provide the mobility needed to obtain medical care or to flee from danger. In addition, injuries sustained in the fighting add to an even greater need for wheelchairs.
Free Wheelchair Mission has previously worked with local partners in Ukraine to distribute nearly 16,000 wheelchairs over the past 13 years. The nonprofit also sent a shipment of essential medical supplies to Ukraine this past May.
Free Wheelchair Mission will continue to monitor the needs in Ukraine to assess where it can help.
Donations are being accepted at:
www.freewheelchairmission.org/emergency/
About Free Wheelchair Mission:
Over the past 21 years, Free Wheelchair Mission has provided more than 1.3 million wheelchairs to those living with disabilities across 94 countries. Founded in 2001 by Don Schoendorfer, PhD, Free Wheelchair Mission is a humanitarian, faith-based nonprofit based in Irvine, California that designs and manufactures cost-efficient, durable wheelchairs for individuals living with disabilities in developing countries. In collaboration with a worldwide network of like-minded partners that facilitates wheelchair distribution, the charity provides renewed dignity, independence, and hope through the gift of mobility, all at no cost to the recipient.
Brad Cooper
