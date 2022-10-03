Safeguard Homes & Businesses With Hurricane Storm Panel Installation Kits
Interstate Advanced Materials hurricane storm panel kits contain the tools and hardware necessary to install them over windows and doors.
Interstate Advanced Materials now offers an all-in-one hurricane storm panel solution with transparent multiwall polycarbonate panels that make protecting homes and businesses as easy as possible.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses and homes need extreme protection for doors and windows to protect structures from damage and those inside from harmful debris during hurricane season. Plywood is an outdated solution for storms and may not hold up in hurricane-force winds. Metal shutters provide strong protection but obscure sunlight, potentially leaving homes in the dark during daylight hours if the power goes out. Transparent polycarbonate storm panels offer immense impact resistance and are an attractive option for protection that will hold up against hurricane winds while allowing light through. Interstate Advanced Materials now offers an all-in-one hurricane storm panel kit featuring clear twinwall polycarbonate RDC storm panels to make protecting homes and businesses as easy as possible.
— Christopher Isar
Reinforced Double Co-extruded (RDC) storm panels are included with each storm panel kit. When installed over windows and doors, these clear polycarbonate twinwall panels become the main protection against debris, severe weather, and hurricane-force winds. RDC storm panels have undergone and passed multiple tests, including the Miami Dade County Hurricane test for withstanding large missile impacts and simulated hurricane-force wind tests of up to 170 mph. Interstate Advanced Materials also offers RDC storm panels individually as full sheets or custom cut sizes to suit non-standard window dimensions.
Interstate Advanced Materials hurricane storm panel kits contain RDC storm panels and all the tools and accessories necessary to install them. All kits contain one drill, one pair of safety glasses, gloves, a leveling tool, a masonry bit, and a drill bit, as well as 20 additional accessories per panel. For storm panel kits containing a single storm panel, there are 20 Panelmate anchors, 20 neoprene bonded fender washers, 20 EPDM washers, 20 washer wingnuts, and 20 white caps.
Once installed, storm panels may be removed and stored after the storm has passed or hurricane season is over. Before storage, it is recommended to rinse the storm panel with clean water and wash with soap or a mild detergent with a soft cloth or sponge. Abrasive cleaners should not be used. Once rinsed, the storm panel should be dried with a soft, non-abrasive cloth and stored in a dry area out of direct sunlight.
For more information about RDC storm panels, the storm panel installation kit, or how to properly install or maintain storm panels
Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing.
