Polycarbonate vs. Acrylic: A New Interstate Plastics Guide for Industry Professionals

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interstate Plastics has released a new technical guide comparing polycarbonate and acrylic, two of the most widely used transparent plastics. The guide, available on the Interstate Plastics website under technical guides , provides side-by-side insights into each material's strengths, limitations, and applications, helping businesses and professionals make informed choices for their projects.The resource breaks down critical differences in impact resistance, optical clarity, weatherability, cost, and fabrication, offering a clear reference for engineers, fabricators, and designers. Industries that rely on these materials include construction, aerospace, automotive, retail displays, marine, and safety equipment manufacturing.Polycarbonate is highlighted for its extreme impact resistance, making it a preferred choice in security glazing, machine guards, and safety shields.Acrylic stands out for its superior optical clarity and UV resistance, making it ideal for applications like signage, aquariums, and architectural glazing.“Both polycarbonate and acrylic are versatile materials, but their properties make them better suited for different environments and uses,” said Christopher Isar with Interstate Plastics. “This guide simplifies the decision-making process by outlining practical considerations and real-world applications.”As part of its commitment to technical resources, Interstate Plastics continues to expand its library of guides and solutions, supporting industries that depend on performance plastics. The company supplies both polycarbonate and acrylic in sheets, rods, and tubes, offering cut-to-size services and expert support to meet application-specific needs.The full comparison guide is available now at https://www.interstateplastics.com/polycarbonate-vs-acrylic Interstate Plastics is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Plastics provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Plastics is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Plastics for over 45 years.

