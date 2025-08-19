CAMX 2025: Interstate Advanced Materials Showcases Innovative Material Solutions

HDU Precision Board is an eco-friendly, easily machinable long-lasting material alternative to wood signage.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interstate Advanced Materials presents innovative material solutions for the Composites and Advanced Materials Expo (CAMX), taking place from September 8th to September 11th in Orlando, Florida. Recognized as North America’s premier composites and advanced materials event, CAMX provides attendees with access to the latest technologies, product developments, educational sessions, and connections that drive the future of the industry.Interstate Advanced Materials supplies cutting-edge solutions to the advanced materials and composites industry, including HDU Precision Board . Used for models, prototyping, composite tooling, tool proofing, signage, and precision-carved components, it’s a versatile alternative to wood and epoxy substrates. Its closed-cell structure produces less dust, supports higher feed rates, and resists moisture, rot, cracking, and peeling—lasting up to 10 times longer than wood. HDU Precision Board is non-toxic, eco-friendly, and contains no VOCs or carcinogens, making it safe for indoor and outdoor use. Renovo-MPC™ post-consumer polycarbonate offers sustainability without compromising the strength and optical clarity of standard polycarbonate. Lightweight and virtually unbreakable, it is ideal for machine guards, control panel overlays, equipment enclosures, and protective windows in manufacturing and industrial facilities. Renovo-MPC™ may contribute toward LEED Materials and Resources credits in select applications, supporting sustainability initiatives. NorPLY™ 1002 is a glass epoxy composite engineered for strength and durability in high-impact and mechanically intensive environments. Designed for structural and support components, it excels in applications such as vibratory springs, machined brackets, impact panels, and mounting blocks. It offers outstanding dimensional stability, corrosion resistance, and fatigue resistance, making it perfect for continuous-use machinery and heavy equipment. Its shock-absorbing properties extend part life and help maximize operational uptime.Beyond material distribution, Interstate Advanced Materials offers precision cutting, blanking, routing, and CNC-machined components to meet exact customer specifications. These manufacturing and fabrication capabilities allow customers to receive ready-to-use parts, streamline production processes, and reduce on-site machining time. Interstate’s material specialists work closely with customers to optimize material selection and deliver solutions that perform reliably in the most demanding applications.Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to collaborating with composites and materials experts, engineers, and businesses ahead of CAMX 2025 to address current industry challenges. Composites and To learn more, call a material expert today at 888-768-5759.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 45 years.

