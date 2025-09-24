Interstate Plastics Boise Delivers Solutions to Drive Growth in Key Idaho Industries

Interstate Advanced Materials Boise

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interstate Plastics , a premier distributor of plastics, composite materials, tools, and care products, proudly supports businesses across Idaho through its Boise Solution Center. The company provides reliable material solutions tailored to a wide range of commercial and industrial applications.Founded in 1980 in Sacramento, Interstate Plastics set out to help local businesses succeed with better material options. To serve the Northwest more effectively, it expanded to Boise, offering customers throughout Idaho direct access to high-performance plastics, composite materials, and machining services. Today, the company continues to broaden its material offerings and expand service capabilities, including CNC machining, fabrication, cut-to-size, custom parts, and routing, reaffirming its commitment to customers. Interstate Plastics Boise is a trusted partner for the region’s agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, and semiconductor industries. With fast shipping, cut-to-size precision, and wholesale pricing plans , the Boise Solution Center ensures dependable and specialized solutions for every business.Guided by its mission to be the most trusted advanced materials distributor, the Boise team brings decades of combined industry experience in plastics. They embody the company’s core values of honesty, integrity, curiosity, passion, continuous improvement, and responsiveness, delivering expert guidance and personalized support that help Idaho businesses improve efficiency and reduce costs.“Interstate Plastics Boise is dedicated to supporting the growth and innovation of Idaho businesses,” said Randy Sterling, Boise Solution Center Manager. “We go beyond supplying materials; we partner with our customers to provide expertise and service that drive long-term success.”With over four decades of experience, Interstate Plastics continues to deliver innovative material solutions, empowering Idaho businesses to achieve their goals and thrive in competitive industries.For more information, contact Interstate Plastics Boise at (800) 531-1331 or toll-free at (800) 742-3444. Visit the location at 3562 South TK Ave., Boise, ID 83705.Interstate Plastics is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Plastics provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Plastics is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Plastics for over 45 years.

