Institute of Space Commerce (ISC) Presents its Official Assessment On Space & Blockchain
“Toward a Blockchain-Space Nexus: Challenges & Opportunities to Security, Stability, & Sustainability on the Final Frontier” 73rd Int'l Astronautical Congress
If the past is prologue, inflexible institutions and legal systems will fail to adapt to the combination of exponential developments in both space and blockchain.”PARIS , FRANCE, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elias de Andrade Jr., Executive Director of the Institute of Space Commerce, and Benjamin Shapiro, ISC Junior Fellow, presented at the Interactive Presentations Session at the 73rd International Aeronautical Conference entitled “Security, Stability and Sustainability of Space Activities”Wednesday, September 21st.
“Toward a Blockchain-Space Nexus: Challenges and Opportunities to Security, Stability, and Sustainability on the Final Frontier”, has been co-authored by de Andrade Jr., Chris Stott and Dr. Michael Potter, ISC Board Members, and Benjamin P. Shapiro, recently appointed ISC Junior Fellow. The innovative research paper argues:
“Blockchain applications have the potential to enhance governing legal and economic regimes, empowering transparency while securing space commerce and operations."
"If the past is prologue, inflexible institutions and legal systems will fail to adapt to the combination of exponential developments in both space and blockchain. This lack of requisite regulation has either hampered progress or fostered misuse, damaging public welfare and their reputation. This paper spurs discourse regarding this emerging, unified blockchain-space frontier that will require new, next-generation leadership and cooperation to foster, rather than inhibit, a secure and sustainable future of innovation and growth in the space industry.”
"Blockchain applications are facilitating new space developments while actively making space a safer, more secure, and more trusted commercial environment for all actors:
With space data, algorithmically maintained smart contracts and oracles, “incontrovertible-truth-as-a-service”, can serve an increasingly diverse array of critical domains including orbital debris and space situational awareness.
A concentration of data and communications management in the hands of the few has made space more vulnerable to cybersecurity threats. Satellites are bringing decentralization to new heights, spawning blockchain networks’ first “nodes in the sky”, providing a secure environment for space actors.
As an outer space think-tank, the Institute of Space Commerce believes the paper will benefit society's understanding of blockchain’s implications for space and those of the space domain for blockchain. The further marriage of space with blockchain will play a key role in the continued democratization of space and help to facilitate low friction commerce off-world, providing a forward-looking model of trust and cooperation in a turbulent geopolitical environment.
About the Institute of Space Commerce
The Institute of Space Commerce ISC is a US 501c (3) focused on uniquely contributing to the long-term discussion, debate and acceleration of humanity as a commercially sustainable multiplanetary species. There can be a better future for us all. We just have to make it happen. Access to space fundamentally changes the equation for the human race. It grants us access to new sources of energy, new resources, and is already improving the lives of every man, woman, and child in the world. Free markets, free minds, free space.
www.change.space
About the International Astronautical Congress
The International Astronautical Congress, IAC, is being held September 18-22. The International Astronautical Conference 2022 will bring together all space communities, including the global ecosystem and start-ups, entrepreneurs, laboratories, research scientists, manufacturers, and students. It will be a great platform with 6 500 delegates and 250 exhibitors from 80 different countries.
