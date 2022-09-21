Jimmy Goodman Elected American Bar Foundation President

Jimmy Goodman

Crowe & Dunlevy attorney to lead national research institute for the study of law

I am both humbled and excited by the opportunity to serve the American Bar Foundation Board of Directors as its president.” — Jimmy Goodman

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowe & Dunlevy attorney Jimmy K. Goodman has been elected president of the American Bar Foundation (ABF).

Goodman, who previously served as vice president of the ABF Board of Directors, will lead the organization for its 2022-24 term. As ABF president, Goodman will supervise efforts in fundraising and, in conjunction with the ABF Board of Directors, provide oversight to the foundation’s empirical and interdisciplinary research and programming.

“I am both humbled and excited by the opportunity to serve the American Bar Foundation Board of Directors as its president,” said Goodman. “Our board is actively engaged with the tasks of enlarging the public profile of the ABF, as well as ensuring it will raise the funds needed to continue to increase its role as the world’s leading institute for the empirical and interdisciplinary study of law and its relationship with society.”

A former Crowe & Dunlevy firm president, Goodman is a senior trial attorney specializing in high-stakes business litigation, product claims and disputes involving tribal compacts, economic development, gaming enterprises and federal Indian law.

He received his law degree from Stanford Law School and his undergraduate degree from University of Oklahoma.

Goodman’s legal achievements and philanthropy have led him to receive multiple honors and awards including Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma’s William G. Paul Oklahoma Justice Award, Oklahoma Bar Association’s (OBA) John E. Shipp Award for Ethics, Oklahoma County Bar Association’s Leadership in Law Award and Bobby G. Knapp Bar Leadership Award. He is a former President of the Oklahoma County Bar Association and the Oklahoma Bar Foundation.

Goodman co-founded Crowe & Dunlevy’s Diversity Committee to highlight the strength that women, minority and LGBTQ lawyers add to the fabric of the firm. The committee focuses on how to best foster the recruiting, retention and professional development of attorneys, regardless of gender, race or sexual orientation. He is also actively involved with the American Bar Association’s (ABA) commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, having been on the ABA’s Council on Racial and Ethnic Justice, Commission on Domestic and Sexual Violence, Commission on Racial and Ethnic Diversity, Commission on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity and Commission on Hispanic Rights and Responsibilities.

An active community volunteer, Goodman was among the team of volunteers that drafted the mission statement for the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. He is a fundraiser, volunteer attorney and board member for Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma and past president and longtime counsel to Planned Parenthood of Central Oklahoma. Goodman is a founding board member of Citizens League of Central Oklahoma, Myriad Gardens Foundation and Central Oklahoma Childbirth Education Association.

“Jimmy Goodman has a distinguished record of service to the American Bar Association and the American Bar Foundation— with its distinct mission of intersectional research in law and society,” said Interim Executive Director Bryant Garth. “His energy, enthusiasm, and judgment make him ideal to lead the Board. We are lucky that he has taken on this position, and I look forward to working with him."