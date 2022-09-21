Benchmark ESG® Welcomes Bumble Bee Foods as a New Subscriber
Based in San Diego, California, Bumble Bee Foods is an iconic 120-year-old fishing company and a leader in the canned seafood industry. The company produces and markets tuna, salmon, chicken and other seafood and specialty products sold in the U.S. under leading brands including Bumble Bee, Brunswick, Snow’s and Beach Cliff, and in Canada under the Clover Leaf brand.
By implementing Benchmark’s cloud-based software, Bumble Bee Foods will seamlessly manage their enterprise-wide system for behavior-based safety, audit and compliance incident management, safety talk programs, and more. Operational and functional leaders at Bumble Bee Foods will now be able to access real-time performance reports across different levels of the enterprise with ease, allowing them to drill-down to the underlying data that is critical for successful program management.
About Benchmark ESG®
Benchmark ESG® (the next generation of Gensuite®) enables companies to implement robust cross-functional Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Solutions – locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles. Our comprehensive cloud-based software suite features intuitive, best-practice process functionality, flexible configurations and powerful extensions. For over two decades, our digital platform has helped companies manage safe & sustainable operations worldwide, with a focus on fast return on investment (ROI), service excellence and continuous innovation. Join nearly 3,000,000 users that trust Benchmark ESG® with their software system needs for operational risk and compliance, EHS, sustainability, product stewardship, supplier risk, and ESG data management / disclosure reporting.
