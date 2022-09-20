Submit Release
Public input invited for Belleville Terminal redevelopment

CANADA, September 20 - People are invited to provide input on what the Belleville Terminal needs as public engagement for the proposed Belleville Terminal Redevelopment Project gets underway.

Belleville Terminal has served as Victoria’s marine gateway to Washington state since 1924.

People can participate online from Sept. 20 to Oct. 20, 2022, by viewing the project boards and completing the survey here: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/bellevilleterminal

People are also invited to an open house on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, from 2-8 p.m. at the Victoria Conference Centre to learn more about the project. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask the project team questions and to complete the engagement survey on site. People can find more information about the open house on the project website here: www.gov.bc.ca/bellevilleterminal

The project, which is anticipated to generate $257 million a year in visitor expenditures and support up to 3,200 regional jobs in 20 years, is an economic opportunity that will benefit the region for decades. Some work planned to modernize the Belleville Terminal facilities and operations includes:

  • building a new pre-clearance terminal building to comply with the required safety and pre-clearance border control measures under the Canada-US Land, Rail, Marine, and Air Transport Preclearance Agreement;
  • replacing aging and inadequate infrastructure, including the wharf facilities;
  • building a new commercial goods processing facility; and
  • maximizing capacity to be adaptable to changes in security and user requirements.

Feedback gathered will support the Province’s business-case submission and inform the detailed design phase if the project is approved.

The Belleville Terminal is an international marine gateway for goods, services and passengers in Victoria’s Inner Harbour. In 2019, the terminal processed more than 680,000 passengers and supported approximately 2,200 jobs.

