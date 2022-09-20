U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer for Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District

Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer (R) to represent Missouri’s Third Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Congressman Luetkemeyer is a leader who delivers results for the constituents and businesses of Missouri’s Third Congressional District,” said John Gonzales, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, SW-South Central Regional Office. “Rep. Luetkemeyer supports free enterprise and the American business community, and he deeply understands the challenges facing job creators, the workforce, and families in Central Missouri. The U.S. Chamber is proud to support Congressman Luetkemeyer for re-election.”

“Families across Missouri and the United States depend on businesses to earn a wage, feed their families, and access the goods and services they need," said Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer. "I am honored to have the support of Chamber members because they are the engine of our economy. They are the job creators in our society and the foundation for a successful community. I look forward to working together next Congress and beyond."

"Representative Luetkemeyer understands the business community's needs and continues to be a strong advocate for pro-business policies that move us forward,” said Dan Mehan, President and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “We appreciate his leadership representing Missouri's Third Congressional District and look forward to his continued work in Washington."