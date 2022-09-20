Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,033 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,086 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer for Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District

Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer (R) to represent Missouri’s Third Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Congressman Luetkemeyer is a leader who delivers results for the constituents and businesses of Missouri’s Third Congressional District,” said John Gonzales, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, SW-South Central Regional Office. “Rep. Luetkemeyer supports free enterprise and the American business community, and he deeply understands the challenges facing job creators, the workforce, and families in Central Missouri. The U.S. Chamber is proud to support Congressman Luetkemeyer for re-election.”

“Families across Missouri and the United States depend on businesses to earn a wage, feed their families, and access the goods and services they need," said Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer. "I am honored to have the support of Chamber members because they are the engine of our economy.  They are the job creators in our society and the foundation for a successful community. I look forward to working together next Congress and beyond."

"Representative Luetkemeyer understands the business community's needs and continues to be a strong advocate for pro-business policies that move us forward,” said Dan Mehan, President and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “We appreciate his leadership representing Missouri's Third Congressional District and look forward to his continued work in Washington."

You just read:

U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer for Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.