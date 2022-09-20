Submit Release
U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Ann Wagner for Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District

Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Ann Wagner (R) to represent Missouri’s Second Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Representative Ann Wagner’s strong record of leadership and delivering results for the constituents and businesses of Missouri are significant,” John Gonzales, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, SW-South Central Regional Office. “As the daughter of small business owners, Rep. Wagner understands the challenges and economic needs facing employers, the workforce, and families in Missouri. She is committed to pro-growth policies and free enterprise solutions that will move our nation forward. The U.S. Chamber is proud to support Rep. Wagner in her re-election.”

"It's our job creators, entrepreneurs, and workers who are the economic engine of this country," said Representative Ann Wagner. "I am thankful to the U.S. Chamber for their commitment to removing burdensome regulations and stopping harmful tax increases that will hurt those small businesses in Missouri's Second Congressional District. I appreciate their endorsement and look forward to working together in the next Congress to grow our economy and create good-paying jobs in our communities."

"Representative Wagner has been a continuous voice of pro-business policies in Washington on behalf of her constituents here in Missouri,” said Dan Mehan, President and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “We applaud her tireless work for our business community and congratulate her on her well-deserved endorsement from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce."

