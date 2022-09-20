Submit Release
U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Sam Graves for Missouri’s 6th Congressional District

Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Sam Graves (R) to represent Missouri’s Sixth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. 

“Congressman Sam Graves’ record of leadership and delivering results for the constituents and businesses of Missouri are significant,” said John Gonzales, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, SW-South Central Regional Office. “As a small businessman, Rep. Graves uniquely understands the challenges and economic needs facing job creators, the workforce, and families in northern Missouri. His commitment to pro-growth solutions and enacting policies that will support the American Dream have earned him the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber. We are proud to support Congressman Graves in his re-election.”

"As a small businessman and farmer, the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is especially meaningful because I have seen firsthand the important work that they do for business owners across the country,” said Rep. Sam Graves. “It's critical that we continue working together to protect our businesses from ever-increasing taxes and overburdensome regulations. I look forward to working with the Chamber over these next few years to help put a stop to the onslaught of disastrous proposals that face our businesses, as well as push for meaningful legislation that will create a business-friendly environment."

"From his time serving in Missouri's state legislature and now in Washington, Representative Graves continues to prove his commitment to pro-business policies and solutions,” said Dan Mehan, President and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “We are thankful for his work on behalf of Missourians and look forward to continuing to work together."

