U.S. Chamber Endorses Allan Fung for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District

Warwick, RI – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Allan Fung (R) to represent Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“A lifelong Rhode Islander, Allan Fung has a record of delivering results for his constituents as Mayor of Cranston,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Eastern Region Director Nick Vaugh. “The son of immigrants, Allan understands the challenges facing job creators, workers, and families in Rhode Island. Allan’s commitment to free enterprise and pro-growth solutions critical to moving Rhode Island and our nation forward has earned him the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber. We are proud to endorse Allan Fung in his election for Congress.”

“I want to thank the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for its endorsement of my campaign,” said Allan Fung. “The Chamber is the leading voice for American business, and I am honored to have the support of their members. I am laser focused on curbing inflation and bringing good paying jobs back to Rhode Island with bipartisan, commonsense solutions. We need to build an economic environment where everyone has the opportunity to live the great American Dream, and I look forward to partnering with the Chamber of Commerce to invest in Rhode Island’s future.”

“As a small business owner, I have seen firsthand Allan Fung’s record of supporting small business and economic growth during his tenure as mayor,” said Brewed Awakening owner Dave Levesque. “While in office, he kept commercial taxes stable, cut red tape, and increased development in the city. While many of our local business owners have been struggling to keep up with the rising cost of goods, it is more important than ever to elect someone who is focused on curbing inflation and lowering the cost of doing business. When in office, I know that Allan will continue his track record of encouraging economic growth throughout the state.”