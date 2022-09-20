Submit Release
MyTN Mobile App Wins Technology Award

Download MyTN in the Apple App store or in Google Play. Users can create an account in MyTN to access  more features, such as bookmarking your favorite services, personalized alerts regarding your account and access to additional services.

The Center for Digital Government is a national research and advisory institute focused on technology policy and best practices in state and local government. CDG is a division of e.Republic, the nation’s only media and research company focused exclusively on state and local government and education.

STS serves as the central information technology service bureau to state departments and commissions, providing planning, resources, execution and coordination in managing information systems needs.

