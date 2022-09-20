RE: Road Closure 91 S X2

DMV adv 91 S & x2 off ramp are now open

I91 S in the area of Exit 2 will be shut down until further notice due to a motor vehicle fire. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.

