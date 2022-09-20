Tuesday, September 20

King County proposes millions in funding for new policing alternatives

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Monday a suite of funding proposals intended to boost public safety in the county with alternatives to traditional law enforcement. Constantine announced the proposals, many of which focus on alternatives to incarceration and law enforcement oversight, as both the county Sheriff’s Office and correctional staff seek to boost their depleted ranks with hiring bonuses and recruitment drives. The dual funding priorities — both policing and less-traditional approaches — represent what Constantine said were dual prerogatives — stopping “immediate harm” and addressing “root causes to prevent future offenses.” Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (David Gutman)

Military providing water to Yakima Valley homes after tests show it contaminated area’s wells

Military training exercises contaminated the drinking water of nearly 100 homes in the Yakima Valley. New test results show that the drinking water wells near the Army’s Yakima Training Center are contaminated with chemicals that increase the risks of certain kinds of cancer and other health conditions. The military is now providing bottled water for drinking and cooking to those residences. The contamination stems from a firefighting foam that the military used at the training center for decades, up until 2016. The foam contained dangerous chemicals that increase the risks of certain kinds of cancer, thyroid disease, and other health conditions. The chemicals can also harm people’s immune systems. Continue reading at KUOW. (Jos Speetjens)

In a first, health panel calls for routine anxiety screening in adults

In a nod to the nation’s pressing mental health crisis, an influential group of medical experts for the first time is recommending that adults under age 65 get screened for anxiety. The draft recommendations, from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, are designed to help primary care clinicians identify early signs of anxiety during routine care, using questionnaires and other screening tools. Anxiety disorders are often unrecognized and underdetected in primary care: One study cited by the task force found the median time for initiating treatment for anxiety is a staggering 23 years. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Washington Post Illustration)

Fire near Skykomish 79% contained, Highway 2 still closed

Whatcom Humane Society offering help after more than 100 puppies seized in Skagit County

Whatcom engineers create dredging technology honored as ‘most innovative design’

Pandemic was hard for people with disabilities. This Bellingham center met the challenge

How busy is Sea-Tac? Busy enough to plan a new airport. Where do you think it should be?

Environmental groups urge update of Columbia River Treaty

Why alternative Interstate 5 Bridge replacement ideas won’t work

Editorial: In Our View: Public input essential for I-5 Bridge solutions

Editorial: In Our View: Senate must protect same-sex marriage

Contractor: Grand Ave. bridge timeline, ‘unique design’ caused delays

Prosecutor use of term ‘Mexican ounce’ overturns Everett drug conviction

Comment: Tax credit sent child poverty to record low in 2021

Comment: Banning books is no way to prepare young minds

Editorial: Everett, Sno-Isle libraries protect right to read

Ambulance company ending WA service, including Fife office; more than 100 jobs to be cut

Pandemic’s end ‘in sight,’ but COVID isn’t going away. What’s that mean for the future?

Clallam County sees COVID-19 rates drop into moderate-risk category

Big investments in Moses Lake have come with some growing pains

Some PPP borrowers on the hook because of ‘good faith errors’

Despite layoffs, tech workers still have the upper hand

Seattle area stuck with smoke from Bolt Creek Fire a little longer

UW housing deal may add hundreds of new apartments near Seattle campus

Seattle educators approve new contract with SPS

Work to contain Bolt Creek fire now 79% complete; Highway 2 restricted

Amid spike in suicides, King County Jail to restore visits, services

Seattle City Council to vote on 6-year parks budget next week

Skagit County offering disaster preparedness programs for children

Skagit County agrees to settlement with opioid distributors

Spokane City Council votes to ban camping along river, under viaducts and near homeless shelters

Chewelah police chief given pre-disciplinary hearing following investigation

Spokane County judge denies attempt by West Hills residents to block homeless housing

WSU Tri-Cities’ fall enrollment drops for 5th year. Is the pandemic still to blame?

Video appears to undercut Trump elector’s account of alleged voting-data breach in Georgia

YouTube remains rife with misogyny and harassment, creators say

Historic and disastrous storms hit opposite corners of North America

Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital lost millions during first part of 2022

Teacher union approves new contract with Seattle Public Schools

Bolt Creek Fire: Wildfire smoke expected in the Seattle area Tuesday; US 2 still closed

New funding proposed to revitalize Seattle parks, including hiring park rangers

Teachers ratify new 3-year-contract with Seattle Public Schools

Barge arrives to help repair July crash damage at Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal