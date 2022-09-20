Ballast Services, Inc Named to MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs List
Sixth-Annual List & Research Identifies Leading Managed Security Service Providers Worldwide
Our team is humbled to be included with such an elite group of cyber security companies. Our success is the result of the Ballast team’s continued focus on solving the complexity of cyber security.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington, DC MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, has named Ballast Services, Inc. to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2022 (http://www.msspalert.com/top250).
The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs (managed security service providers) worldwide. The rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s 2022 readership survey combined with the site’s editorial coverage of MSSP, MDR, and MSP security providers. The sixth-annual list and research track the MSSP market’s ongoing growth and evolution.
“Ballast Services is honored to be recognized by MSSP Alert as one of the TOP 250 MSSPs for 2022”, said Keith Archibald, CEO of Ballast Services. “Our team is humbled to be included with such an elite group of cyber security companies. Our success is the result of the Ballast team’s continued focus on solving the complexity of cyber security.”
Based in Tampa, FL Ballast Services is an industry-leading, security-focused, technology service provider. The company continues to experience rapid growth and has established a diverse customer base across multiple industry verticals. Their comprehensive cyber security service offerings are focused on improving the reliability and security of customer IT environments.
“Through refined advisory, professional, and managed services, the Ballast team guides customers to select the best cyber security solution for their business. We then implement and operate advanced cyber security technology solutions that get our customers secure quickly and effectively”, said Leslie Rudolph, COO at Ballast Services. “Partnering with Ballast enables our customers to focus on innovating their business, while we secure their technology.”
“MSSP Alert congratulates Ballast Services on this year’s honor,” said Joe Panettieri, editorial director of MSSP Alert. “The MSSP Alert readership and Top 250 honorees continue to outpace the cybersecurity market worldwide.”
Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research for 2022 include:
• MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $24 million in revenue for 2022, up 26% from 2021. The growth rate is roughly double the market average.
• Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 30 different countries.
• Profits: 90% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for the fiscal year 2022, a five-point improvement from 2021.
• Security Operations Centers: 69% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 4% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.
• Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2022 include phishing (97%), vulnerability exploits (93%), and ransomware (91%).
• Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 140 different hardware, software, cloud, distribution, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts.
• Key Managed Security Services Offered: MSSPs and MSPs increasingly seek out partners to deliver MDR (managed detection and response), XDR (extended Detection and Response), Incident Response, and other key services.
Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top250.
About Ballast Services
Ballast Services is a leading security-focused IT solutions provider. The company offers a wide range of executive advisory, professional, and managed services that improve the security, availability, and reliability of technology, while consistently optimizing customer IT spend. Ballast’s mission is to innovate, optimize, stabilize and secure customer technology environments. For more information about Ballast Services, or to contact us, please visit https://www.ballastservices.com and follow us on LinkedIn
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high-growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative.
