Freelancing Females Launches The Freelance Shop on September 28, 2022
The World’s Largest Group of Freelance Women is Releasing Essential Templates and Resources for All FreelancersNEW YORK, NY, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freelancing Females is the world’s largest network of freelancing women across social channels and a members-only directory. It is a safe haven for all women to share their wins, losses, fears, and knowledge in our ever-growing gig, project-based, and freelance economy. Their mission with The Freelance Shop is to provide essential templates and resources that any freelancer can use to be successful.
Knowing how difficult growing a small business can be, Tia Meyers Grado, a freelancer turned entrepreneur, founded Freelancing Females in 2017. It grew from a small group designed to discuss non-payment into 300,000+ global members.
To celebrate their 5-year anniversary, Freelancing Females expanded their offerings to include resources for all freelancers by providing essential templates and resources such as a prospective client template, business card template, rate calculator, and templates from Sprout Law. The first template themes are Funky, Sophisticated, and Sustainable, with new themes to be added each month. In addition, The Freelance Shop will carry a special line of merchandise to show their freelance spirit and act as the perfect gift hub for fellow freelancers.
Whether you’re an active member of the Freelancing Females community or interested in learning more, we invite you to visit www.freelancingfemales.com and the new Freelance Shop.
Founder & CEO, Tia Grado says, “After hearing the needs of our freelancers, we’re excited to bring a new resource to the world of freelance. We've thoughtfully listened to our community and hope to make their work easier by providing templates that will walk them through their freelance journey.”
Freelancing Females member, Dr. Noor Ali says, “Having a resource hub for freelancers that offers all the solutions in one place feels like a prayer answered! I have loved and grown with this community and the value simply does not end. With the launch of this resource shop, I imagine myself to be a loyal user. Super excited to utilize even more aspects of this phenomenal community.”
The Freelance Shop will officially open on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Catch a sneak peek, here and get notified by visiting thefreelance.shop. For all live updated, follow TFS on social media @thefreelanceshop.
Freelancing Females is a group of women cultivating each other’s ability to achieve independence through our work, for a more equitable and prosperous world.
Tia Meyers Grado is the Founder & CEO of Freelancing Females, the world’s largest community of freelance women. After working in marketing and community, Tia built Freelancing Females from the ground up in 2017. What started as a small group designed to discuss non-payment issues, quickly grew to 300,000+ women across the globe.
