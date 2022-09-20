Viral YouTube Children’s Show Gracie’s Corner Releases Gracie’s Corner Kids Hits, Vol. 2 and 3

Gracie's Corner Kids Hits, Vol. 2 Gracie’s Corner Kids Hits, Vol. 3

New albums available on Spotify, iTunes, and Apple Music

HOUSTON, TX, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After amassing millions of views across social media and YouTube, viral children’s show Gracie’s Corner has released two new albums on Spotify and Apple Music.

Created during the height of the pandemic, 7-year-old Graceyn Hollingsworth (who goes by Gracie for short) and her siblings struggled to find diverse, age-appropriate content to watch on television or online. So their parents, Javoris and Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth, Ph.D., both educators, decided to take matters into their own hands and start creating free content to empower and educate children from diverse backgrounds.

Now entering its second year, the success of Gracie's Corner has gone beyond the Hollingsworth’s imagination, reaching 22.7M views on TikTok, 897K subscribers on YouTube, 169K followers on Instagram, 138K on Facebook, and being featured on The Today Show.

“We're extremely proud of the major milestones we've reached with the support of families across the world. It's amazing to see the millions of views our videos have gained on YouTube, so we're super excited to release these songs for everyone to enjoy on all music streaming platforms..” Javoris "Jay" Hollingsworth, Founder, Gracie's Corner

To keep up with the show’s popularity and engage children outside of the screen, Gracie’s Corner has released Gracie’s Corner Kids Hits, Vol. 2 and 3, to Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes.

Gracie’s Corner Kids Hits, Vol. 2 Track List

1. ABC Song

2. Apples and Bananas Song

3. Back to School Song

4. Clean Up Song

5. Colors Song

6. Count to 100

7. Days of the Week Song

8. Finger Family Song

9. Good Morning Song

10. Halloween Song

11. Heads, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes

12. Hokey Pokey Song

13. I Believe in the Dream

14. Jingle Bells

Gracie’s Corner Kids Hits, Vol. 3 Track List

1. Juneteenth Song

2. Mary Had a Little Lamb

3. Money Song

4. Months of the Year

5. Opposites Song

6. Phonics Song

7. Potty Song

8. Shapes Song

9. Sight Words Song

10. Thankful Song

11. Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

12. Wheels on the Bus

13. Workout Song

14. Deep Breath

15. Dinosaur Song

To learn more about Gracie’s Corner and its founders, please visit https://graciescornertv.com/songs/. To interview the founders of Gracie’s Corner, please email adrienne@theipyagency.com.

ABOUT GRACIE’S CORNER

Gracie's Corner is a high-energy dance party providing quality content for children and inner children of all ages to learn and enjoy. Offering culturally relevant versions of nursery rhymes as old as time and original new songs like "I Love My Hair," which encourages children to be proud of their natural crown, no matter the style, and "Counting Coins," which focuses on money and financial literacy; Gracie's Corner offers teachable moments via songs and videos set to up-tempo beats and rhythms that make you move.