Northern Field Troop Weekly Report for 9/11/2022 to 9/17/2022

On 9/14/2022, Tr. Haverly-Johndro stopped a vehicle for 107 MPH in a 70 MPH zone on I-95 in Carmel. Tr. Haverly-Johndro identified the operator as Ali Alimurshidy (44 years old of Biddeford). Tr. Haverly-Johndro charged Ali with criminal speed.



On 9/15/2022, Cpl. Dube was traveling on I95 in Bangor when a red BMW passenger car bearing a PA license plate passed at a high rate of speed. Radar showed 92 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone. Tr. Dube conducted a traffic stop and the operator was identified as Dylan Gamber 20 YOA of PA. Gamber was summonsed for criminal speed.



On 9/16/2022, Cpl. Dube conducted a traffic stop on a Gray Ford pickup bearing for speed in Bangor. Radar showed the vehicle was traveling 95 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone. The operator of the vehicle was identified as River Morris Rossignol, 21 YOA of Waterville. Rossignol was issued a summons for Criminal Speed.



On 9/17/2022, Cpl. Dube was traveling southbound on I95 near Newport when a gray sedan passed him at a high rate of speed. Radar showed the vehicle was traveling 106 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone. Cpl. Dube conducted a traffic stop and the driver was identified as Todd Carter, 37 YOA of Georgia. Carter was issued a summons for criminal speed and released.



On 9/16/2022, Troopers responded to 39 Marston Meadow Road in Glenburn for the report of a family fight. As a result of the investigation, Kyle Thompson 36 YOA of Glenburn, was arrested the next day on 9/17/2022.



On 9/11/2022, Tr. Gould and Tr. Nelson responded to an assault in Glenburn. As a result of the investigation, Destiny Twitchell, 34, of Glenburn, was arrested and charged with DV assault.



On 9/14/2022, Tr. Gould stopped a vehicle on I-95 southbound in Hermon for an expired inspection sticker. Maddi Mayo (28) of Winterport was identified as the operator. The vehicles suspension showed suspended status for toll violations. Mayo was summonsed for Operating w/ Suspended Registration, class E.



On 9/14/2022, Tr. Ramp was dispatched to an alleged burglary complaint. The complainant stated he had just been brought home from the hospital found his house had been burglarized. The complainant stated Frederick Gilbert, 57 of Bangor had brought him home and has been staying at his house helping him out. As a result of the investigation Tr. Ramp learned that Gilbert had sold rings to Maritime International which belonged to the Complainant. Tr. Ramp arrested Gilbert and charged him with theft, violating conditions of release, and false public alarm or report. Gilbert was transported to the Penobscot County Jail.



On 9/14/2022, Tr. Ramp was dispatched to 354 Darling Rd. in Hudson for a bail violation. The complainant reported that her husband Christopher Hoxie, 55 of Hudson, was at their residence, which violated his bail conditions. Christopher was gone when Tr. Ramp arrived on scene. Tr. Ramp was able to speak with Christopher via phone and Christopher was summonsed the next day for violating conditions of release.





On 9/11/2022, Tr. Mahon responded to a report of a vehicle theft in Amherst. The vehicle, a gray 2005 BMW X5, did not run and did not have plates on the vehicle. It was last seen on September 7th. Unknown suspects or direction of travel.



On 9/12/2022, Cpl. Jeff Taylor responded to a crash on the Tibbettstown Road in Columbia Falls where a vehicle drove into a telephone pole. As a result of the investigation Michael Dewitt, 28 of Jonesport, was arrested for operating under the influence of drugs and violation of conditional release. Sgt. Jeff Ingemi and Washington SO assisted with the investigation.



On 9/13/2022, Tr. Keith York responded to a traffic complaint in Crawford where a vehicle was reported to have erratic operation. As a result of the investigation Amanda St. Peter, 41 of Portland, was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol.



On 9/14/2022, Cpl. Jeff Taylor responded to a family fight complaint in Milbridge. As a result of the investigation Dennis Rathbun, 24 of Columbia Falls, was arrested for domestic violence assault. Washington SO assisted.



On 9/14/2022, Tr. Mahon responded to a boat theft in Sullivan where it was reported that a 12-foot, 2007 Smoker Craft boat was stolen from where it was moored on the lake. It is possible that the high winds may have caused the boat to drift to another location. The Maine Warden service was notified. The following day the boat was found returned to where it was missing.



On 9/17/2022, Sgt. Jeff Ingemi responded to Calais for a report of a hit and run crash that had occurred during the night. As a result of the investigation Jonathan King, 35 of Calais was summonsed for leaving the scene of a property damage crash.



On 9/17/2022, Cpl. Jeff Taylor responded to a crash in Beals Island where it was reported that Luke Smith, 37 of Jonesport, went through a stop sign and over the embankment onto the clam flats. As a result of the investigation Smith was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol and summonsed for operating after suspension. Tr. Jarid Leonard assisted.



On 9/15/2022, Sgt. Daniel Ryan arrested Tyler Tibbetts (29) Harrington on route 1, Ellsworth after a traffic stop for OAS, warrant and violation of condition of release.



On 9/16/2022, Tr. Jarid Leonard and Tr. Matthew Rose observed a side by side operating at a high rate of speed on the roadways in Calais. The side by side failed to stop when directed and as a result the operator refused to submit to arrest or detention The operator was identified as Raymond Korasadowicz (37) of Calais, and he was charged with refusing to submit to arrest and detention and OUI. He was arrested and booked into the Washington county Jail.



