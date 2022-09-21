Superior Sensor Technology’s Pressure Sensor Improves GPS Elevation Measurements

Barometric Pressure Sensor for GPS Elevation Measurement Applications GPS Elevation Measurement for Industrial Applications

Advanced Barometric Pressure Sensor Enables GPS Receivers to Precisely Calculate Height in Indoor Spaces

LOS GATOS, CALIF., USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superior Sensor Technology today announced the ND015A Barometric Pressure Sensor offers precise elevation measurements for GPS receivers. The extremely low noise floor in Superior Sensor’s ND015A provides resolution within ±6 inches of height, which helps GPS receivers precisely calculate elevation levels. This is very useful, especially when tracking devices in indoor spaces.

Integrated GPS receivers in industrial machinery such as robots are used to track locations in large multiple-level indoor spaces, such as factories, distribution centers, airports and parking garages. In addition to latitude and longitude, the most advanced GPS receivers also measure elevation above or below sea level, which is typically calculated in inches. This can be most accurately determined with pressure sensors measuring changes in barometric pressure. When used in conjunction with a GPS receiver, Superior Sensor’s barometric pressure sensor is ideal to accurately determine elevation to within 6 inches. This allows the GPS-enabled system to precisely pinpoint the X, Y and Z coordinates (latitude, longitude, elevation) with minimal errors.

The ND015A is based on Superior Sensor’s NimbleSense architecture, which incorporates processing intelligence with signal path integration and proprietary algorithms to improve the cost performance of pressure sensors. With an extremely low noise floor, the ND015A can more accurately determine altitude compared to traditional barometric sensors. Unlike other sensors measuring barometric pressure, the ND015A has an integrated 50/60 Hz Notch Filter, which enables the sensor to accurately provide measurement readings in areas susceptible to noise from power lines or the electrical grid. The ND015A also has an optional multi-order, advanced digital filtering feature that further cancels out noise caused by external sounds, vibrations and rapid movements.

“As factory automation and industrial IoT continue expanding, the need for precise height measurements will become critical in future infrastructures,” said Anthony Gioeli, Vice President of Marketing, Superior Sensor Technology. “Our advanced barometric pressure sensor technology is an easy, cost-effective solution for insuring GPS receivers can accurately determine elevation location with no errors.”

The ND015A is available in production volumes with immediate delivery from Digi-Key Electronics and Mouser Electronics. Learn more about how Superior Sensor’s pressure sensors can improve the accuracy of GPS elevation measurements in industrial machinery on the Company’s Blog.

Superior Sensor Technology is revolutionizing the high performance, cost driven pressure sensor market by developing integrative, highly intelligent solutions for industrial, HVAC and medical applications. The company’s technology is based on a breakthrough system-in-a-sensor, proprietary architecture, called NimbleSense™, which significantly improves overall sensor performance while adding exclusive application specific system features. Superior Sensor Technology was founded in 2016 and is based in Los Gatos, CA.

SuperiorSensors.com