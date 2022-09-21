Gurnick Academy Launches BSN to MSN Program
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts launches its first-ever Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program. With premier classes commencing this Fall, the course will be fully-online.
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts' upcoming BSN-MSN pathway curriculum is designed with an emphasis on nursing scholarship in mind.
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts' new Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program is now enrolling with core courses starting on Oct. 17, 2022.
The novel program “Is based on the mission to promote the intellectual, cultural, social, and ethical development of the learner addressing healthcare of diverse individuals, families, groups, communities, and populations,” says Dean of Nursing Samantha Manlosa Sanchez, RN, BSN, MSN/ED. Sanchez adds, “It will use formal and informal teaching and learning processes to help the graduate-level nurse demonstrate advanced critical-thinking and leadership qualities.”
The upcoming BSN-MSN pathway curriculum is designed with an emphasis on nursing scholarship in mind. Simultaneously, instruction will focus on healthcare policies, advanced research, health informatics, and nursing leadership and management. Financial resource management and varying curriculum development will be stressed. Besides this, instructional and learning processes will be covered for would-be nurse educators.
“This program prepares efficient nurses for flexible leadership and critical action within complex, changing systems,” adds Sanchez. The curriculum “Strives to instill in nurses the vital knowledge and skills to promote health, lead change, and elevate advanced care in various roles and diverse environments.”
What’s more, this academic offering comes at a fortuitous time. According to experts, nursing is expected to expand to meet community demands. So much so that the US Bureau of Labor Statistics projected employment growth for nurses with master’s degrees to be upward of 40 percent between 2021–2031.1 Further, “Nurses may also use master’s degrees to become nurse educators, consultants, and administrators—all of which pay much more than the average RN position,” cites Scrubs Magazine in a recent article.2
On the whole, nursing, as a vocation, receives high rankings within multiple core employment areas. So much so, US News ranked the Nurse Practitioner #1 in Best Healthcare Jobs and #2 in 100 Best jobs, with an overall job satisfaction scorecard of 8.4 out of 10.3 Rankings were determined using an elusive mix of factors including median salaries, growth percentages, occupational stress levels, and work-life balance.3 Additionally, the job has a mere 1.2 percent unemployment rate.3
The cohort is now enrolling with core courses starting on Oct. 17, 2022.~
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is a private, post-secondary academy offering quality allied healthcare education, imaging, and nursing programs across six campuses in California within San Mateo, Modesto, Fresno, Concord, Sacramento, and Van Nuys.
Citations:
1 Bureau of Labor Statistics, US Department of Labor, Occupational Outlook Handbook, Nurse Anesthetists, Nurse Midwives, and Nurse Practitioners. (Accessed Sept. 13, 2022.)
2 Ong, Honey. “As Demand for Nurses with Master’s Degrees Grows, Will Nursing Salaries Increase?” Scrubs|the Leading Lifestyle Magazine for the Healthcare Community, Scrubs Magazine. (Sept.13, 2022.)
3^a,b,c News, US. “Nurse Practitioner Ranks among Best Jobs of 2019.” Usnews.com, US News and World Report, L.P., 2016. (Accessed Sept. 14, 2022.)
Cindy R Chamberlin, SEO Content Specialist
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts
+1 559-495-9246
email us here