Learn trapping basics at MDC clinic Oct. 8 and 9 at Whetstone Creek Conservation Area

WILLIAMSBURG, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in partnership with the Missouri Trappers Association invites the public to a trapping clinic at Whetstone Creek Conservation Area on Oct. 8 and 9. This two-day event will guide participants through the process of working with traps, setting traps, and checking traps.

This event is open to all ages and runs from 1-7 p.m. on Oct. 8 and from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Oct. 9. To register for this event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4cb. For any questions about the clinic, please contact Tom Westhoff at (573) 289-0242.

Whetstone Creek Conservation Area is located at 3215 County Road 1003 in Williamsburg.