Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,113 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 248,938 in the last 365 days.

Learn trapping basics at MDC clinic Oct. 8 and 9 at Whetstone Creek Conservation Area

WILLIAMSBURG, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in partnership with the Missouri Trappers Association invites the public to a trapping clinic at Whetstone Creek Conservation Area on Oct. 8 and 9. This two-day event will guide participants through the process of working with traps, setting traps, and checking traps.

This event is open to all ages and runs from 1-7 p.m. on Oct. 8 and from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Oct. 9. To register for this event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4cb. For any questions about the clinic, please contact Tom Westhoff at (573) 289-0242.

Whetstone Creek Conservation Area is located at 3215 County Road 1003 in Williamsburg.

You just read:

Learn trapping basics at MDC clinic Oct. 8 and 9 at Whetstone Creek Conservation Area

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.