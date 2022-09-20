The Adventures of Kirk Rogers by C. J. Boyle is a thrill ride combining elements of classic sci-fi into a adventure

The Adventures of Kirk Rogers Inside the Moon

The first book in the Kirk Rogers series introduces the eponymous character whose discovers that the moon holds a secret humanity never could have imagined!

UNITED STATES, LOUISIANCA, LAPLACE, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Take an overconfident pilot with a stolen spaceship that needs to fix fix an alien device to save humanity, and you’re just scratching the surface of The Adventures of Kirk Rogers Inside the Moon by prolific writer of ingenious, genre-bending sci-fi C. J. Boyle.

This hilarious mash up of Star Trek and other classic sci-fi with character-driven comedies like the Big Bang Theory will send readers on a delightful quest to save the universe with the book’s infectiously entertaining main character. Action-packed, and filled with inside jokes, it’s a must read for every geek with a sense of humor.

“If you like Star Trek and Star Wars, The Kirk Rogers Series celebrates all things sci-fi with some familiar themes while having a unique story of its own,” said Author, C. J. Boyle. “Don’t worry, even if readers don’t catch all the subtle hints or Easter Eggs, it doesn’t take anything away from the story. I hope you enjoy the series as much as I enjoyed writing it.”

Reviewers have offered effusive praise for the series, describing it as “a witty and fresh take on the Sci-Fi Genre,” “Science fiction at its best,” and comparing it to seminal works in the genre like Douglas Adams’ The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams.

The Adventures of Kirk Rogers Inside the Moon is available in eBook, hardback, and paperback formats from Amazon, CraveBooks.com and other popular booksellers.

About the Author

C. J. Boyle started out writing screenplays because she loved the way movies could take you out of your own life for a little while and show you a different world. After her creations sat on a shelf for a few years just collecting dust, she decided to turn a few of them into novels to share with the world. Most of her books have a sci-fi element of some kind. She has her father to thank for that - he introduced her to Star Trek at a very young age and she was hooked.