People Power Announces Its New Name, Care Daily, at Aging 2.0 OPTIMIZE
New company branding reinforces the company’s mission to provide AI services that care daily for people, places, and things.
We are excited to unveil our fresh company brand, Care Daily, as part of our participation in one of the world’s leading conferences on aging.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, September 21, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- People Power Company today announced its new name, Care Daily and website www.CareDaily.ai reflecting its new branding. The announcement of the Care Daily brand was delivered at the Aging2.0 OPTIMIZE conference held at historic Churchill Downs, where Care Daily was selected as a finalist to present in the CareTech pitch competition.
— David Moss, CEO and co-founder of Care Daily
“We are excited to unveil our fresh company brand, Care Daily, as part of our participation in one of the world’s leading conferences on aging.” said David Moss, CEO and co-founder of Care Daily. “We lower the cost of healthcare by assisting family and professional caregivers daily with our patented AI Caregiver named Cody. Cody asks questions, interoperates with a wide range of connected devices and cloud platforms, uncovers hidden health issues and safety risks behind closed doors, and communicates its observations naturally with stakeholders to reduce the cost of healthcare for everyone. As a white-label software company, our partners can teach Cody new jobs and even give it a new name and personality to deliver AI caregiving services under their own brands.”
Care Daily enables businesses serving seniors to deploy AI and IoT powered Virtual Assistants, such as Cody the AI Caregiver, for in-dwelling smart ambient sensing and care coordination. In June 2022, Quil, a Comcast and Independence Health Group digital health joint venture, announced its partnership with Care Daily and launched Quil Assure™, a new connected home solution for seniors and their caregivers.
In June 2022, Quil, a joint venture between Comcast and Independence Health Group, announced its partnership with Care Daily and launched Quil Assure™, a new, modern medical alert and wellness solution for seniors and their caregivers. “By launching Quil Assure™ with Care Daily, we are benefiting the whole senior care ecosystem with real time intelligence about a senior’s wellness and needs within the privacy of their home. As a result, seniors are able to age independently, and on their own terms, while giving their families peace of mind. Healthcare payors and providers also benefit from cost savings due to proactive prevention.” said Carina Edwards, CEO of Quil.
Care Daily has also been featured by the NIH as a showcase company. The National Institute on Aging funded a series of randomized controlled trials which validated the effectiveness of Care Daily’s AI Caregiver solution in significantly reducing caregiver anxiety while protecting the sleep quality of caregivers of persons with dementia. These studies were led by Principal Investigator Gene Wang, Chairman and co-founder of Care Daily.
The Care Daily brand will be deployed under a “doing business as” (DBA) arrangement with People Power Company remaining the underlying legal entity name.
About Care Daily
Care Daily is a Business-to-Business (B2B) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company with a patented Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) platform that brings real people together with AI assistants to care daily for people, places, and things. Care Daily’s AI Virtual Assistants and AI Caregivers are utilized by healthcare companies, aging-at-home service providers, senior care housing providers, and connected device manufacturers to deploy intelligent solutions that continually learn and grow. Visit Care Daily’s website at http://www.CareDaily.ai to learn more.
Vishal Dubey
Care Daily
vishal@caredaily.ai
We're rebranding the company