People Power Company Announces Appointment of David Moss as New CEO
Former President and CTO succeeds co-founder Gene Wang, who continues as Executive Chairman and Chief ScientistPALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People Power Company, the software company transforming physical spaces with AI and smart devices, today announced that technology visionary David Moss has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Moss, who is a co-founder of People Power and previously served as President and Chief Technology Officer, succeeds co-founder Gene Wang in the CEO role after a unanimous vote by the company’s board of directors.
Wang will continue with People Power in his role as Executive Chairman and Chief Scientist, with a particular focus on leading the company’s NIH-funded research studies with the University of California at Berkeley as Principal Investigator.
“David Moss is a natural entrepreneur with unstoppable energy and the visionary behind People Power’s technology and essential patents. He is exactly the right leader to take People Power through its next stage of rapid growth,” said Wang. “David has led the team at People Power to create an AI technology platform that enables Caregivers to collaborate in new ways, with the help of customizable Virtual Assistants (AI bots), for daily care of their loved ones. David is also the inventor of the Presence Camera app, which gained international fame by transforming old smartphones into security cameras and reached the top 0.1% of revenue generating apps on the Apple App Store.”
A recent study validated the effectiveness of People Power’s AI Caregiver solution in significantly reducing caregiver anxiety while protecting the sleep quality of caregivers of dementia patients.
"At People Power, we have successfully commercialized and patented the most advanced AI and IoT technology platform in the industry, laying a new fabric for collaboration between family caregivers, professional caregivers, and a new world of AI Caregivers," said Moss. "I'm grateful to Gene for this opportunity to lead our team to aggressively scale our scientifically validated AI Caregiver services through multiple tier-1 brands while exploring ways to accelerate growth through valuable software services."
Gene and David met in 2002 at a previous startup company, Bitfone Corporation, which Gene led as CEO to a successful acquisition by Hewlett-Packard in 2007 for $160M. In 2009, David and Gene reunited to form People Power Company and transform physical spaces with software intelligence. Gene has effectively been mentoring David for the past 20 years to develop his career and executive leadership skills.
“When David and I co-founded People Power, I told him that one day he would become a great CEO, and now that day is here,” said Wang. “I’ve led four tech startups, with one IPO, one sale to Agilent, and one sale to HP, but under David’s leadership, the best is yet to come. I will remain active as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Scientist, and Principal Investigator for our $3.2 million NIH grant. Working as a team, we will achieve our vision of empowering people to better care for their loved ones and reduce anxiety while increasing quality of life and peace-of-mind.”
About People Power
People Power is a Silicon Valley (Palo Alto, CA) based Software as a Service (SaaS) company with patented Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) platform that brings people together with AI assistants to care daily for physical spaces. People Power’s caregiver-focused, white-labeled AI Caregiver application Care Daily is utilized by senior care housing providers and aging-at-home solution developers to quickly deploy connected solutions into communities and single-family homes. Visit peoplepowerco.com to learn more or connect with us on LinkedIn.
