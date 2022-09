22A5004226/Missing Juvenile

VSP News Release-Runaway Juvenile

CASE#: 22A5004226

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 9/18/22 @ approximately 1000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: #12 Road, Newport Center, VT

MISSING JUVENILE: Kaylene LaRose

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/14/22 at approximately 2151 hours, it was reported to the Vermont State Police that Kaylene had returned home safely and is no longer considered missing.

