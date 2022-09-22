Waste Advantage Magazine’s Spotlight on Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium Highlights Sustainability Programs

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Football season is underway and many teams are doing their part in waste diversion. Waste Advantage Magazine, North America’s leading month publication for professionals in the waste and recycling industry, featured the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium in the May 2022 issue.

Located in Las Vegas, NV, Allegiant Stadium opened on July 31st, 2020. The stadium is home to the Las Vegas Raiders, UNLV Rebels, and select NCAA football games. The Las Vegas Raiders are especially committed to building a robust sustainability program at Allegiant Stadium. The stadium acknowledges, understands, and embraces the importance of being sustainable members of the community. They do so by finding ways to reduce water and energy usage, divert
material from landfills, purchase green centered products when possible, and educate staff on the importance of these practices.

The ultimate goal in developing the sustainability program at Allegiant Stadium is to be good stewards of the community, conserve resources, champion efforts that result in great impact, and empower staff to take ownership of eco-efforts—all the while providing guests with the best
experience possible when they visit.

“This article is a great example of how sports stadiums are leading way in waste diversion and sustainability,” says Angelina Ruiz, Publisher of Waste Advantage Magazine. “It is a great read and worth looking at how the programs are working in their area as well as what they have coming up in the future.”

About Waste Advantage Magazine
Waste Advantage Magazine reaches more than 75,000 monthly print and digital issue subscribers, delivering a blanket coverage of the industry, focusing on municipal and private sector executives and operations managers in the areas of collection, transfer stations, recycling, landfills, waste conversion and C&D activities throughout North America. Diverse content includes the latest news, best practices, case studies, trends, commentaries, equipment, and technology, while a dedicated MarketPlace connects buyers and sellers of new and used equipment and services. Daily newsletters go out to more than 60,000 subscribers, while more than 140,000 website visitors log onto www.wasteadvantage.com to read the latest content. For more information, contact Angelina Ruiz, Publisher, at 800-358-2873 x7 or e-mail angelina@wasteadvantagemag.com.

Read the article now at https://wasteadvantagemag.com/allegiant-stadium-building-a-robust-sustainability-program/

