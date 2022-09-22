Spica - A Nordomatic Company to integrate leading Smart Buildings IoT Software Platform and sensor company Altacogni AB

Tim Streather, Managing Director Spica

Acquisition of remaining shares by parent company Nordomatic will see Altacogni IoT brand Yanzi Networks become fully immersed into Spica SmartCloud

BIRMINGHAM, UK, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spica, the PropTech software engine of Nordomatic Group (“Nordomatic”), is to integrate the Altacogni AB team and products into its Spica SmartCloud division with immediate effect, following today’s announcement by Nordomatic of the acquisition of the remaining 40% of shares in Altacogni.

As part of Nordomatic, the leading BMS system integrator in Scandinavia, UK and Benelux, Spica delivers smart, healthy building technology and optimised facilities’ management, empowering business leaders and landlords to achieve operational excellence, sustainability goals and create aspirational spaces that employees want to work in. The investment allows Nordomatic and Spica to continue to innovate on Altacogni’s leading Smart Buildings IoT Software Platform and sensor infrastructure.

Altacogni is a high-tech start-up created by a seasoned development team based in Stockholm and with customers across the world. The Altacogni team has developed a comprehensive Internet of Things (”IoT”) software and hardware platform for Smart Buildings under the brand Yanzi Networks. The IoT platform manages 100,000,000 data points per day and operates more than 100,000 sensors in the US, Europe and Asia.

The Altacogni cloud-based services and products are cutting edge when it comes to ease of implementation and security, and help to increase indoor air quality, optimise space utilisation, enhance productivity, and save energy. Spica, Nordomatic and Altacogni are excited to move cloud-based and service oriented Smart Building Solutions to the next level.

”This is a very exciting partnership and I expect really cool things to come that will benefit our customers and further position Nordomatic as a true pioneer within the Smart Buildings space. The Yanzi platform, its business applications and incredible development team are absolutely world class and I look forward to surprising the market with innovation at a whole new level in years to come,” says Tim Streather, Managing Director Spica, the Smart Cloud Division of the Nordomatic Group.

”We have set a clear ambition of changing the way property owners operate their buildings, creating new experiences and values for their tenants. Proptech and Smart Buildings are what we breathe, and we drive the latest technological advances into a big market that is now starting to move and wants to innovate and invest. Nordomatic is a great partner providing market opportunities and operational stability and support, and together we will gain a leadership position with real impact,” says Mattias Danielsson, CEO of Altacogni.

“I would like to extend a warm welcome to the Altacogni team from the Nordomatic Group. Already, you have been working closely both with Nordomatic and Spica to deliver on a high customer promise, and I believe that full integration will add commitment and efficiency in the way we work together. Only together can we release the full potential of the exciting value propositions within BMS, Energy and Workplace, addressing the important sustainability challenges ahead of us,” says Olov Schagerlund, CEO of Nordomatic Group.